Police officer rushed to hospital with burns after 'explosion' in south London

25 June 2021, 16:43 | Updated: 25 June 2021, 16:45

A police officer has suffered burns during an incident in south London. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

A police officer has been taken to hospital with burns after attending an "explosion" in south London on Friday afternoon.

A statement from the Met Police said: "Police were called at around 13:32hrs in response to an incident at Batavia Mews, New Cross earlier this morning. As officers entered the premises, they heard an explosion.

"LAS and LFB were called and attended the scene, where they discovered a fire at the premises.

"One officer has sustained burn injuries and has been taken to a hospital in south London. Her injuries are currently thought to be non-life threatening.

"A man, aged 40, was arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life and GBH at the scene.

"He has been taken to a police station in south London. Road closures have been put into place both ways on New Cross Road to the junction with Clifton Road. At this stage, the incident is not thought to be terror related."

