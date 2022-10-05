Police promise to attend 'every home burglary' in England and Wales

5 October 2022, 08:38

Illustrations Burglary
Illustrations Burglary. Picture: Getty

By Fran Way

Police chiefs across the country have for the first time committed to sending officers to ‘every home burglary’ in England and Wales.

Martin Hewitt, who is the chairman of the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) said the aim of the promise is to build public confidence in the police.

He explained: “Some forces already do this. Others attend where it has been established that there are evidential lines of enquiry or where victims are vulnerable or elderly.

“Some police chiefs have struggled to achieve attendance at all burglaries with limited resources and balancing an increase in complex and highly harmful crimes.

Martin Hewitt, the chairman of the National Police Chiefs' Council, speaking at a media conference during the pandemic
Martin Hewitt, the chairman of the National Police Chiefs' Council, speaking at a media conference during the pandemic. Picture: Getty

“But burglary is invasive and can be deeply traumatic. We want to give people the peace of mind knowing if you experience that invasion, the police will come, find all possible evidence and make every effort to catch those responsible. That’s a critical part of the contract between the police and the public.”

He called on the government to help police across the country in three ways: the first is widening the ‘police mission’ and what officers are used for after a review in 2018 found that more than half of calls to police forces were not about crime.

Mr Hewitt explained: “Some are entirely legitimate police activity, but a substantial proportion see police stepping in to health and social work because of an absence of other services.”

READ MORE: Kwasi Kwarteng blames ‘pressure’ of Queen’s death for disastrous mini-budget

READ MORE: 'I'm sorry I wasn't specific': Truss apologises to LBC for failing to be clear about £2,500 energy bill cap

Secondly, he asked for a review of the crime recording process which currently is a ‘misleading picture to the public about the reality of crime’.

He said: “Right now, for crime recording purposes a burglary of someone’s family home is treated the same as the loss of a spade from a shed. There must be a better way.”

Thirdly, he asked for a clear structure on what police officers should be prioritising across the country. In a recent letter send to all police chiefs, The College of Policing spoke about the benefits of officers attending every burglary reported.

Andy Marsh when he worked as the chief at Avon and Somerset Constabulary.
Andy Marsh when he worked as the chief at Avon and Somerset Constabulary. Picture: Getty

The CEO Andy Marsh said: “Any intrusion into our home can be traumatic. It’s not just the loss of possessions but the way a burglary can steal a person’s sense of security from the place where they should feel safest.

“Officers across the country want to be locking up criminals and keeping communities safe. Our standards will help bring consistency to the police’s response, enable them to get the basics right and deliver what the public expect.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The foreign secretary downplayed Tory infighting

'We aren't robots - we don't stifle debate in the Tory party': James Cleverly downplays Conservative infighting

Pitt and Jolie are at the centre of a dispute

Brad Pitt 'choked his own child and hit another in the face during fight with Angelina Jolie'

The PM is looking into more curbs on strikes

Govt plans more curbs on strikes by requiring minimum service from teachers, doctors and firefighters

Rolf Harris

Rolf Harris 'gravely ill' and receives '24-hour care as he battles neck cancer'

Ms Truss is facing unrest in her party

Truss to insist 'disruption is the price of success' as she fights to bring warring Cabinet into line

Elon Musk's confirmed he's changed his mind and will now go ahead with his planned purchase of Twitter.

Elon Musk agrees $44 billion takeover deal of Twitter despite previous u-turn

David Davis speaks to Andrew Marr.

Tory turmoil has come as a result of 'bad politics' and Liz Truss' 'inexperience', says David Davis

Exclusive
Nadine Dorries said the reason the Tories are currently set to lose the next election was because they ousted Boris Johnson

Tories currently set to 'absolutely lose' a general election 'because of what we did to Boris Johnson', says Dorries

Iain Duncan-Smith told Andrew Marr the government is 'wobbling towards the danger zone'

Govt is 'wobbling into danger zone' and faces losing next election without 'clear message', says Iain Duncan-Smith

The Prince Of Wales Attends the United For Wildlife Summit

The Prince of Wales speaks of ‘much-missed grandmother’ in first speech since getting his new title

Rail passengers will face travel disruption on Wednesday as another round of train strikes cripples networks

Rail passengers face travel chaos on Wednesday as more strikes cripple networks

Man admits killing of mother and three children - but denies murder

Man admits killing mother and three children – but denies murder

Truss battles Tory civil war as Braverman blames rebels for U-turn

Tory civil war erupts as Braverman blasts rebels for tax 'coup' and Cabinet openly question Truss leadership

The chancellor at the Queen's funeral and the procession

Kwasi Kwarteng blames ‘pressure’ of Queen’s death for disastrous mini-budget

Stock image of police officers

Woman, 34, charged with murder after newborn baby found dead in back garden

Married At First Sight Star, Roberts, 40, arrested on suspicion of coercive behaviour

Married at First Sight UK star George Roberts arrested on suspicion of controlling and coercive behaviour

Latest News

See more Latest News

Someone searching for a missing relative

Another activist searching for disappeared child killed in Mexico

Ethiopian military on parade

Ethiopia’s Tigray leader invited to peace talks in South Africa

Vladimir Putin

Putin signs laws completing Russian annexation of four Ukrainian regions

An image of a suspect

California serial killer ‘on a mission’, police say

Alfred Nobel

Nobel panel to announce winner of chemistry prize

Former Liberal staffer Brittany Higgins, center, arrives at the Australian Capital Territory Supreme Court in Canberra, Australia, Tuesday, Oct 4, 2022

Alleged victim of rape in Australian Parliament House testifies in court

South Korea Koreas Tensions

South Korea missile fails during live-fire drill with US after North Korea test

Russia Ukraine War

Russian losses evident in liberated Ukrainian city

The Hollywood Sign

Hollywood sign gets makeover ahead of its centennial in 2023

Tributes in front of gate 13 at the Kanjuruhan Stadium in Malang, Indonesia

Indonesia’s football association: Some gates locked in deadly crush

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tory Cabinet Ministers owe Liz Truss loyalty, claims Lord Pickles

Tory Cabinet Ministers owe Liz Truss loyalty, claims Lord Eric Pickles

Trouble is spreading to Liz Truss' Cabinet, says Andrew Marr.

Andrew Marr: 'Discipline is breaking down' among Tories as trouble spreads to Cabinet

'I think Liz Truss is done for': James O'Brien reacts PM's refusal to commit to raising benefits in line with inflation

James O'Brien reacts to Liz Truss' refusal to commit to raising benefits in line with inflation
What has happened to the Tory party

James O’Brien: ‘What has happened to the Conservative party?

Andrew Marr gives a brutal update on the Tory Party conference

'It feels fatal': Andrew Marr gives a brutal update on the Tory Party conference

Single father ‘struggling’ amid cost of living crisis with 14p left until next universal credit payment

Single father ‘struggling’ amid cost of living crisis with 14p left for next three weeks

Nick Ferrari grills Liz Truss at the Conservative Party conference | Listen again

Nick Ferrari grills Liz Truss at the Conservative Party conference | Listen again

Andrew Marr asks what's the point in the new government

Andrew Marr: 'What's the point of this new government at all?'

James O'Brien reacts to "humiliating" U-Turn

James O'Brien reacts to 'humiliating' U-turn by Truss and Kwarteng, saying they've lost credibility 'probably forever'
Swearing climate protester, who backs pouring human faeces over Captain Tom memorial, taken off air

Swearing climate protester, who backs pouring human faeces over Captain Tom memorial, taken off air

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London