Police release e-fit after woman is forced into car and raped by stranger in 'horrifying ordeal'

Police release e-fit after woman is forced into stranger's car and raped in 'horrifying ordeal'. Picture: Google / Met

By Danielle de Wolfe

Police have released an e-fit of a man they wish to speak to after a woman was forced into a stranger's car and raped in north London.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The woman was reportedly walking alone along Bradiston Road, Kilburn, at around 9pm in March 2022 when the "horrifying ordeal" took place.

Police are now appealing for information - releasing an e-fit image of a man, believed to be in his late 30s.

During the incident, the woman reported that a car, thought to be a dark-coloured Audi A3, stopped at the junction of Bradiston Road, meters ahead of her, before she was pushed into the vehicle from behind by the unknown male.

The Metropolitan Police have now revealed the man spoke with a Jamaican accent, described as a tall figure with short dreadlocks.

The force added the man had a significant facial scar to one cheek.

Police release e-fit after woman is forced into stranger's car in 'horrifying ordeal'. Picture: Met Handout

The alleged assault was reported on June 14, 2022, with Detective Constable, Leon Riley, from the policing team covering Westminster, now renewing the appeal for information.

He said: "If you recognise the man in the image please contact us without delay.

"We have been carrying out extensive enquiries since the incident and we continue to support the victim who, as far as possible, has been trying to live her life as normal since it happened.

"It was a horrifying ordeal for her and we thank her for supporting the investigation to trace the man responsible for assaulting her, and now helping us build an e-fit of the suspect.

Read more: Schoolgirl, 13, 'dragged into car and raped by stranger' outside flats - as police release image in hunt for attacker

Read more: Police ‘extremely concerned’ as woman who was dragged into car and assaulted is still missing

"Women should be able to walk alone without fear and we are dedicated to protecting women and girls from predatory offenders such as this."

The alleged assault was reported on June 14, 2022, taking place in Kilburn, North London. Picture: Google

Anyone who recognises the man, or has information, please contact police on 101 quoting 6533840/22 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.

It comes just a week after detectives released a seperate image of a man they wish to speak after a schoolgirl was allegedly dragged into a car and raped outside a block of flats in east London.

It's alleged the man then drove from Banister Road West to a block of flats nearby where he then raped the schoolgirl.

Detectives have described the alleged attack as "horrific", releasing an e-fit image of a man they wish to speak to as part of their enquiries.