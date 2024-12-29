Police ‘extremely concerned’ as woman who was dragged into car and assaulted is still missing

Police have released CCTV footage of when the car was last spotted. Picture: Google Street View / Greater Manchester Police

By Josef Al Shemary

Police are "extremely concerned" as they have not been able to locate a woman who was reportedly dragged into a car and assaulted.

Police have not been able to locate the woman who was dragged into a car and assaulted since receiving the report on Saturday.

On December 28, police received the report that a woman had tried to get out of a car at the junction of Rostherne Road and Garners Lane in Stockport but was pulled back in and assaulted inside the vehicle.

The car, described as a dark-coloured hatchback, was last seen driving towards Davenport railway station shortly after 6.30am on Saturday.

Greater Manchester Police have issued an appeal to locate the occupants of the vehicle and said they are "extremely concerned" about the safety of the woman.

Police have released CCTV footage of the vehicle. Picture: Greater Manchester Police

She is described as white, and wearing dark-coloured leggings and Ugg boots. The driver of the vehicle was described as a white man wearing a black coat or jumper.

Pc Natalie Jamieson, of Stockport CID, said: "We have been conducting house-to-house, CCTV and dashcam footage inquiries since the report, trying to establish the full circumstances of what may have happened.

"So far, these inquiries have proven negative for locating the woman or driver, and we are now in a position of needing to appeal for the wider public's help.

"At the centre of this is potentially a woman who is in need of urgent safeguarding or medical care, and we need to locate her as soon as possible."

As the car was on the move, it is possible it is now outside the Greater Manchester area, the force added.

Anyone with information is urged to call Stockport CID on 0161 856 9790 or 101, quoting log 537 of 28/12/24, immediately.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously via independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.