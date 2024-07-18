Former police station - complete with holding cells and custody suite - goes on sale on RightMove

The old police station for Sutton Coldfield has gone up for sale on RightMove. Picture: RightMove

By Flaminia Luck

A former police station - complete with holding cells and a custody suite - has go on sale on RightMove.

Sutton Coldfield police station is arranged over four storeys and covers a whopping 39,737 square feet.

It also boasts a reception, offices, locker rooms and ancillary storage.

Away from the main building, there is also a separate single storey block for storage.

The sale listing describes it as a "prime development opportunity".

The price has not been listed and is POA.

West Midlands PCC says officers will relocate to their new base, before the current site is sold. Picture: West Midlands PCC

The West Midlands and Police and Crime Commissioner said the site is "too large". Picture: RightMove

The site covers 39,737 square feet. Picture: RightMove

It includes a reception area. Picture: RightMove

In a statement, the West Midlands and Police and Crime Commissioner said:

"The decision to dispose of Sutton Coldfield police station was taken over six years ago in March 2018.

"It is to be sold, because it is a building that is now far too large for the needs of front line policing.

"However, West Midlands Police will remain in Sutton Coldfield at a more appropriate, proportionate and fit-for-purpose base, within the same footprint of the existing property, accessible from Anchorage Road.

"This solution supports the policing model, makes best use of the site to be retained, reduces operating costs and, most importantly, maintains the operational policing presence on the same site.

"We want to reassure residents in Sutton Coldfield that the Public Contact Office, neighbourhood and response officers will relocate to their new base, before the current site is sold.

"Sutton Coldfield will continue to have a reassuring, strong and visible West Midlands Police presence stationed in the town centre, to keep people, families, businesses and the local community, safe and secure."

