Exclusive

Politicians who delete betting scandal evidence from WhatsApp ‘committing offence’, ex-Met Police deputy chief warns

27 June 2024, 07:01 | Updated: 27 June 2024, 07:06

A number of politicians have been implicated in the betting scandal
A number of politicians have been implicated in the betting scandal. Picture: Getty

By Connor Hand, Kieran Kelly and Jennifer Medlicott

Politicians implicated in the ongoing election betting scandal who delete evidence, such as messages from WhatsApp, could be committing a "serious offence", a former Metropolitan Police deputy commissioner has warned.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Stephen Roberts, who also served as the Met's director of professional standards, labelled the behaviour of those involved in the scandal "appalling" and "shabby".

Mr Roberts also told LBC that it is difficult to know whether any alleged bets made on the timing of the election were done so illegally.

However, Mr Roberts added that should any evidence be destroyed, including WhatsApp messages relating to alleged bets, that would constitute a serious offence.

"If people start to delete evidence in conjunction with other people, you're then into conspiracy to pervert the course of justice, which in many ways is easier to prove [than whether they acted illegally in betting] - and is an equally serious offence," he told LBC.

"It's been said so often that in political scandals particularly, it's not the original behaviour that gets people into trouble and gets them convicted. It's the attempt at cover up.

"There doesn't need to be an agreement not to destroy things if people destroy things. Basically, they are committing quite a serious offence."

He added: "I appreciate we're talking largely hypothetically because we don't know the exact circumstances that the officer was in and indeed the advisors of the prime minister."

Mr Roberts' comments comes after it was reported on Wednesday that up to 15 Conservative Party candidates and officials are being investigated for alleged betting.

That is in addition to a number of Conservatives who have been suspended, including Craig Williams and Laura Saunders.

Meanwhile, five police officers are being investigated after one officer - who was part of Rishi Sunak's close protection team - was arrested over an alleged bet.

Home Secretary pressed on his party's cooperation with the Gambling Commission's investigation

The Metropolitan Police has said it will begin investigating a "small number" of cases relating to the ongoing betting scandal involving a number of politicians.

A Met Police spokesperson said: "The Met is not taking over the investigation into bets on the timing of the General Election.

"The Gambling Commission will continue to lead the investigation into cases where the alleged offending is limited to breaches of the Gambling Act only.

"Met detectives will lead on investigating a small number of cases to assess whether the alleged offending goes beyond Gambling Act offences to include others, such as misconduct in public office.

"We will provide further information tomorrow."

Read more: General Election LIVE: Sir Keir Starmer says Labour betting 'materially different' to Tory candidates

Read more: 'There could be more to come': Minister insists 'robust action' will be taken as 'up to 15 Tories' face betting probe

Mr Roberts comments came after the Home Secretary, James Cleverly, told LBC that he was ‘furious’ after learning about alleged election bets being made within his party.

Mr Cleverly also insisted the government is taking the gambling regulator's investigation seriously.

Pressed by LBC’s Iain Dale on his reaction to the betting scandal, Mr Cleverly said: “I was furious, I know the Prime Minister was furious that was a view that was echoed across the party.

“We’ve said we’re not going to comment on the Gambling Commission’s investigation and we will stick by that.

“But we did conduct an internal review, and quite rightly in my mind, the behaviour of the individuals fell well short of what we expect of our candidates which is why we’ve withdrawn the support for them at this election.

“Public service is about serving the public, which should be at the forefront of people’s minds, particularly during a General Election campaign.

He added: “I was more than a little bit frustrated and angry about this behaviour.”

Quizzed further on the arrest of Rishi Sunak’s specialist protection officer, but advisors potentially escaping criminal charges, Mr Cleverly said: “The professional standard’s regime within policing is incredibly important, we give police officers quite very rightly so enhanced powers, therefore the confidence in the police is incredibly important and so we have a very tough professional standards regime.

“The application of that regime is part of the independent of police activity, but we have taken action against both the officials and the candidates."

The party withdrew support for Laura Saunders.
The party withdrew support for Laura Saunders. Picture: Alamy

Asked if he could give an assurance that all potential evidence would be retained and nothing deleted: “I have no doubt at all that he [Rishi Sunak] will have sent the message with no ambiguity that we take this seriously, we must be seen to take this seriously, we will cooperate and as I say, we have already taken action on the cases we know about.”

At least five Conservatives are being investigated by the Gambling Commission as part of its inquiry into wagers on the timing of the July 4 poll.

Kevin Craig was drawn into the scandal on Tuesday.
Kevin Craig was drawn into the scandal on Tuesday. Picture: Kevin Craig

Speaking on LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast Wednesday, Mr Stride said that he did not know how many people were being looked into but "clear and robust action" would be taken against those who are found to have broken the rules.

When asked about whether there could be more involved, Mr Stride said: "I don’t know what the number is, what the number may or may not end up as or which parties might be involved."

He added: "I don’t know where all of this will lead, it could be that there will be others across different political parties going forward.

"What I do know is that, in the case of those Conservative candidates who are being investigated by the Gambling Commission, they have been suspended, they are not supported as Conservative candidates at this election and the Prime Minister has been very clear that in the event they are found to have broken the rules by the Gambling Commission they will be expelled from the Conservative party. Very clear and robust action."

Watch again: Nick Ferrari is joined by Mel Stride | 26/06/24

On Tuesday, cabinet minister Alister Jack admitted to placing three bets on the election date, one of which was successful.

However, Mr Jack is not being investigated by the regulator because he staked the money earlier in the year, before the period covered by the watchdog's probe into the alleged use of inside information.

He denied previous reports in which he claimed during an interview conducted shortly after the snap election that he had won £2,100 on a bet.

A Labour candidate was also drawn into the ever-deepening scandal on Tuesday night after it emerged that Kevin Craig was suspended for betting against himself in the upcoming election.

He apologised on Twitter and admitted he likes placing bets for "fun" adding that he planned to give any winnings to charity.

His comments come as the final debate between Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer is held on Wednesday evening.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The fan hurling towards Ronaldo

Shocking moment fan flies feet-first at Cristiano Ronaldo from stands, as hero security guard steps in

Detective who probed Nicola Bulley criticises Spanish police over Jay Slater search

Nicola Bulley cop slams Spanish police over Jay Slater search as he warns he'll release images of men seen with teen

Postal minister Kevin Hollinrake has said a future Tory government could intervene in the deal for Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky to take over the Royal Mail.

'Not a done deal': Minister says Royal Mail sale to foreign owner may not take place

Lee MacDonald shared the health update with fans on social media

Grange Hill actor Lee MacDonald, 56, reveals cancer diagnosis as he issues warning to fans

The fire broke out on Elmsleigh Road

Major update after fire rips through block of flats, sending huge plume of smoke into sky visible for miles

The attack took place in Leytonstone High Road station

Woman punched in the face by man in unexplained attack at east London station, as police hunt attacker

Jay Slater's mother has withdrawn some of the fundraiser money

Jay Slater's mum breaks silence as she withdraws fundraiser money, with mystery deepening in search for missing teen

The warm weather is set to return in late July

Exact date scorching temperatures will return as Brits bask in 30C heat - marking hottest day of the year so far

Travis Kelce has shared his thoughts on Prince William

Travis Kelce describes meeting Prince William and young royals at girlfriend Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert at Wembley

Sunita “Suni” Williams and Barry “Butch” Wilmore are stuck in space

Two astronauts stuck in space after Boeing Starliner spacecraft breaks down, with no date set for return

Striking junior doctors

Fears over latest junior doctors strike amid 30C heatwave and warning of risk of 'increased mortality'

Police have named ambulance worker Daniel Duffield as one of the victims

Mystery as police name second victim in double murder probe after ambulance worker found dead in house

Live
Kevin Hollinrake admitted to betting on a Tory election win.

General Election LIVE: Cabinet minister admits to election bet as police probe potential 'misconduct' in gambling scandal
Prince Harry has spoken about his relationship with grief in new video

Prince Harry opens up about grief in emotional conversation with military charity to support bereaved children

Jack Fowler and Megan McKenna have urged the creation of an 'allergy tsar'

Reality stars Jack Fowler and Megan McKenna join calls for next government to appoint 'allergy tsar'

Jay Slater's mum said she was at her 'wits' end' with worry since her son's disappearance.

Spanish cops quiz locals who claim they saw missing Jay Slater ‘watching the Euros in a bar’, Mayor reveals

Latest News

See more Latest News

A number of politicians have been caught up in the scandal

Met Police to lead election betting probe for 'small number of cases' which could relate to misconduct in public office
Scientists have made a robotic face smile with real human skin

Revealed: Scientists create world's first smiling robot made with human skin

Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer

Keir Starmer accuses Rishi Sunak of being ‘bullied into action’ over election betting scandal
James Cleverly said he was 'furious' to learn of alleged election bets being made within his party.

Cleverly was ‘furious’ to learn of election betting scandal as he insists government will take probe findings seriously
Zara Aleena

Failures ‘across multiple agencies’ contributed to the murder of Zara Aleena, inquest finds
Jay Slater has been missing for 10 days

Jay Slater’s family ‘living in hope’ that 19-year-old is still alive, detective says as search intensifies
The families of two girls who were killed in the crash have called for justice.

Families' call for justice as driver who ploughed into school garden party killing two girls will face no charges
The hot weather continued on Wednesday

Brits bask in 30C scorcher as heatwave continues, but health alert issued amid fears of 'increase in mortality'
Phil Foden has 'temporarily' left the England Euro 2024 camp as his girlfriend Rebecca cooke is expecting their third child

Phil Foden leaves England's Euro 2024 camp to fly back to UK for 'pressing family matter'

Princess Anne is 'recovering slowly' after her injury on Sunday, her husband has said.

Princess Anne will leave hospital ‘when she’s ready’ husband says, as he gives update on her condition

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Queen Camilla and pupils at Christ Church CofE Primary School celebrate the literary festival

Queen of the Class: Camilla tells young readers 'you're going to be stars' on primary school visit
Charles and Camilla with the Japanese emperor and empress

King Charles makes Pokémon joke as he delivers speech during Japanese state banquet

Princess Anne's husband Sir Tim Laurence has visited her in hospital after she was kicked in the head

Princess Anne's husband gives health update after she was kicked in the head by a horse and given concussion

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06 | Watch again

Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 24/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 19/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 19/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 18/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 18/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 17/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 13/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 13/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 12/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 12/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 11/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 11/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit