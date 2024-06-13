Live

General Election LIVE: Farage defends Reform candidates after anti-Islam and far-right comments exposed, Labour set to launch manifesto

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage during LBC's, Nick Ferrari at Breakfast show at Global in Leicester Square, London, while on the General Election campaign trail. Picture date: Thursday June 13, 2024. Picture: Alamy

By LBC

Nigel Farage has defended comments made by Reform UK candidates after LBC exposed one who said ‘Islam and Nazis are the same thing’ during a public rant in 2017.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Reform UK candidate Steve Chilcott said ‘Islam and Nazis are the same thing’ during a public 2017 rant, LBC has found.

Labour is set to release its manifesto today, focusing on economic growth.

Teenagers will only serve in the armed forces for 25 days, says Defence Secretary Grant Shapps.

Co-leaders of the Green Party Adrian Ramsay and Carla Denyer pledged to “mend broken Britain” by overhauling the tax system.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has been offered additional private security by the Home Office after a milkshake and other objects have been thrown at him while campaigning for the General Election.

Voters across the country will go to the polls on July 4.

