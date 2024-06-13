Nick Ferrari 7am - 10am
General Election LIVE: Farage defends Reform candidates after anti-Islam and far-right comments exposed, Labour set to launch manifesto
13 June 2024, 07:11 | Updated: 13 June 2024, 08:53
Nigel Farage has defended comments made by Reform UK candidates after LBC exposed one who said ‘Islam and Nazis are the same thing’ during a public rant in 2017.
Labour is set to release its manifesto today, focusing on economic growth.
Teenagers will only serve in the armed forces for 25 days, says Defence Secretary Grant Shapps.
Co-leaders of the Green Party Adrian Ramsay and Carla Denyer pledged to “mend broken Britain” by overhauling the tax system.
Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has been offered additional private security by the Home Office after a milkshake and other objects have been thrown at him while campaigning for the General Election.
Voters across the country will go to the polls on July 4.
Nigel Farage claims 'Economically Brexit is working'
Nick Ferrari reminds Nigel Farage of a promise he made on LBC in 2017, where he said that 'If Brexit does not work he would leave the country.'
Nigel Farage responded by saying: 'Economically Brexit is working. We've gone from being the world's 7th biggest exporter to the 4th biggest exporter. That's good.'
'Where Brexit has been a failure and where people are upset, is not because of Brexit but because of the Conservative party's total failure to implement it'.
Nigel Farage says he would lead a new centre right opposition party
Nigel Farage told LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast he'd be happy to lead a Conservative-Reform merged party.
The Reform UK leader said he "would be prepared to lead the centre right in this country. A centre right that stands up for business, that believes in borders and that isn't scared of standing up for the British people".
'This is how ordinary people speak'
Read the full story here: 'This is how ordinary people speak': Farage defends Reform UK candidates after anti-Islam and far-right comments exposed
Nigel Farage says mass migration is 'making us poorer.'
Lord Cameron denies he was ‘apoplectic’ with Rishi Sunak’s D-Day ditch
David Cameron told LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast it was "not the case at all" that he was furious about Rishi Sunak leaving D-Day commemorations early.
Asked if he would have left the ceremony early himself, the Foreign Secretary responded "it's not a question of what I would have done".
He said Rishi Sunak “went back to the UK under longstanding plans but then said he made a mistake and wished he had stayed longer".
Read more: 'PM’s don’t always get decisions right': David Cameron defends Rishi Sunak’s handling of D-Day commemorations
Nigel Farage is challenged by a caller over his claims that there are entire streets in Oldham that can't speak English.
Nigel Farage said he was quoting a Guardian journalist who had visited Oldham.
Nigel Farage claims 'I saw myself that English wasn't being spoken much'
Unable to name a street in Oldham Nigel Farage said 'maybe the Guardian are liars'.
"I know this is difficult for the Germans, but please, get a sense of humor."
LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast asks Nigel Farage if England and Scotland fans should be punished at the Euros for chanting "10 German bombers."
Nigel Farage says young men are made to be "not men."
When pressed to answer, Farage says, "I know this is difficult for the Germans, but please, get a sense of humor."
Nigel Farage is unable to use trains for security reasons
Nigel Farage says he has to drive everywhere because trains are too high of a security risk.
LBC's Nick Ferrari grills Farage on Reform UK candidate who says Islam is the same as Nazism
Reform UK candidate Steve Chilcott said ‘Islam and Nazis are the same thing’ during a public 2017 rant, LBC has found.
A video of the father of one, who’s standing in the Ealing Southall constituency in West London, was posted online at the time, in which he also said Paris was “full of Islamic, immigrant, scum”.
Read our exclusive here: Reform candidate rants that ‘Islam and Nazis are the same thing’ in unearthed footage
Nigel Farage tells a caller he is 'very moderate'
In response to a caller concerned that Reform UK will split the Tory vote, Nigel Farage said he is actually a very moderate