'Worst miscarriage of justice': Post Office scandal tore families apart, inquiry hears

14 February 2022, 16:02 | Updated: 14 February 2022, 16:07

Baljit Sethi, with wife Anjana, arrives at the International Dispute Resolution Centre in London
Baljit Sethi, with wife Anjana, arrives at the International Dispute Resolution Centre in London. Picture: Alamy

By Patrick Grafton-Green

The Post Office scandal was "the worst miscarriage of justice in recent British legal history", ruining lives and tearing families apart, a top lawyer has said.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It came as a tearful sub-postmaster, Baljit Sethi, became the first witness to address the public inquiry as it got under way in central London on Monday.

He was one of more than 700 sub-postmasters and sub-postmistresses (SPMs) who were prosecuted between 2000 and 2014 based on information from the Horizon system, installed and maintained by Fujitsu.

READ MORE: PM urges Putin to step back from 'edge of precipice' amid 'dangerous' Ukraine situation

READ MORE: Met Police Federation has 'no faith' in Sadiq Khan after 'public ousting' of Cressida Dick

However, in December 2019, a High Court judge ruled that Horizon's system contained a number of "bugs, errors and defects" and there was a "material risk" that shortfalls in Post Office branch accounts were caused by the system.

Jason Beer QC, counsel to the inquiry, said today: "Lives were ruined, families were torn apart, families were made homeless and destitute.

"Reputations were destroyed, not least because the crimes which the men and women were convicted all involved acting dishonestly.

"People who were important, respected and integral part of the local communities that they served were in some cases shunned.

"A number of men and women sadly died before the state publicly recognised that they were wrongly convicted."

Mr Sethi, who was wrongly accused of false accounting, told an inquiry how he was left to pick up the bill of £17,000 due to flaws within the Post Office system.

The 69-year-old and his wife Anjana, 67, who have three children, initially ran a branch near Romford in Essex from 1983.

Mr Sethi cried as he told how running it had been the "the best time" of his life as he was popular in the community.

He told the inquiry: "We didn't take a single penny from the Post Office our entire life and today I'm sitting in front of you saying that we stole from the Post Office."

It was heard that in 2001, Mr Sethi took on another branch in Brentwood, which after one year showed a hole in the accounts of £17,000, which the couple were asked to cover out of their own pocket.

Mr Sethi, who was never charged, told the inquiry he tried to communicate with the head office in Chelmsford, after noticing a problem with the system.

He broke down in tears as he went on to say: "I was the only man who ran the Post Office seven days a week.

"I used to open it at 8am and shut at 8pm.

"I was the only Post Office in the country running all seven days."

Mr Sethi, whose contract was terminated, added: "I knew there was something wrong with the system but no-one wanted to know that."

Dozens of SPMs have had criminal convictions overturned.

The inquiry, which is expected to run for the rest of this year, will look into whether the Post Office knew about faults in the IT system and will also ask how staff were made to take the blame.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Anthony Russell pleaded guilty to the murder spree.

Man who killed three people in five-day murder spree denies raping pregnant victim

Met Police commander Julian Bennett, who is accused of taking cannabis, LSD and magic mushrooms.

Met Police commander who wrote drug strategy accused of taking LSD and magic mushrooms

Breaking
Coleen Rooney has been refused permission to bring a High Court claim against Rebekah Vardy's agent.

Wagatha Christie: Coleen loses bid to bring High Court claim against Vardy's agent

Katie Price, who avoided jail.

Katie Price dodges jail again after last-ditch deal to pay off bankruptcy debts

The Metropolitan Police Federation has said it has no faith in London Mayor Sadiq Khan after the "public ousting" of Cressida Dick.

Met Police Federation has 'no faith' in Sadiq Khan after 'public ousting' of Cressida Dick

Boris Johnson is expected to travel to Europe later this week

PM urges Putin to step back from 'edge of precipice' amid 'dangerous' Ukraine situation

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, has tested positive for Covid

Camilla has Covid: Duchess tests positive days after Charles as doctors monitor the Queen

Storm Dudley will be followed by Storm Eunice this week

Storm Dudley: UK braced for 90mph winds and snow as Met Office issues further warnings

Nigel and Sally Rowe

Parents told son, 6, could be 'transphobic' after he was 'confused by boy wearing a dress'

The price of petrol has soared, adding to the financial burden of millions of people

Cost of living crisis: Now petrol prices soar to record high at over 148p a litre

Robert Gay was found dead after a night out with colleagues

British Airways crew member found dead in Johannesburg street

Sadiq Khan has announced the biggest increase in London Tube and bus fare prices in a decade.

Biggest London Tube and bus fare hike in a decade announced by Sadiq Khan

Jack Jeffery, 27, died after suffering an injury on the pitch.

'You never got up after a tackle': Sister's tribute to rugby player who died during match

Exclusive
Russian invasion of Ukraine 'insane' and would meet 'strong resistance', diplomat warns

'You'll be met with force not flowers': Ukrainian diplomat's stark warning to Russia

Paul Robson escaped from prison on Sunday

'Extremely dangerous' rapist who attacks women and children flees open prison

James Heappey has warned that Russia could launch a "full-scale" invasion of Ukraine.

Russia could mount a 'full-scale invasion of Ukraine with no notice', minister tells LBC

Latest News

See more Latest News

Aung San Suu Kyi (Peter Dejong/AP)

Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi goes on trial over ‘election fraud’
Sergei Lavrov (AP)

Sergei Lavrov urges Vladimir Putin to continue talks with West over Ukraine
Russian tanks roll on the field during military drills in Leningrad region (AP)

Spring thaw unlikely to be a factor in any Russian invasion of Ukraine, experts say
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz boards a government plane (kay Nietfeld/AP)

Where do diplomatic efforts to resolve Ukrainian impasse stand?
A woman aims a weapon during a basic combat training for civilians, organized by the Special Forces Unit Azov, of Ukraine’s National Guard, in Mariupol, Donetsk (Vadim Ghirda/AP)

Why is Ukraine the pawn in Cold War style stand-off between West and Moscow?
Virus Outbreak Canada Protests

Key US-Canada bridge reopens after police clear protesters

Olaf Scholz

German leader in Ukraine for talks as fears of Russian invasion grow
A protester

New Zealand’s prime minister signals harsher stance on vaccine protest
Pakistan Blasphemy

Man accused of blasphemy stoned to death by mob in Pakistan

A restaurant in Weiden

One dead, eight in hospital after drinking spiked champagne in Bavarian bar

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner
Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?
Sue Gray has found that the gatherings should not have taken place.

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Cross Question with Iain Dale 14/02 | Watch

Cross Question with Iain Dale 14/02 | Watch LIVE from 8PM

Black caller lists harrowing racism family suffered in NHS care

Black caller lists harrowing racism family suffered in NHS care
James O'Brien lampoons Nadhim Zahawi for calls to 'root out' teachers

James O'Brien lampoons Nadhim Zahawi for calls to 'root out' teachers
Fracking earthquakes 'small inconvenience' to get domestic gas stores, Tory MP claims

Fracking earthquakes 'small inconvenience' to get domestic gas stores, Tory MP claims
Vegan YouTuber Ed Winters weighs in on Kurt Zouma's cat abuse

Vegan YouTuber Ed Winters weighs in on Kurt Zouma's cat abuse
'Why side with Russia?': David Lammy grills Stop the War coalition co-founder on Ukraine

'Why side with Russia?': David Lammy grills Stop the War Coalition co-founder on Ukraine
Northern Ireland Protocol 'very different to what we envisaged', NI Sec. declares

Northern Ireland Protocol 'very different to what we envisaged', NI Sec. declares
Andrew Castle: Zouma cat kicking saga 'getting out of proportion'

Andrew Castle: Zouma cat kicking saga 'getting out of proportion'
Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Swarbrick on Sunday 13/02 | Watch again

'Black history belongs us all': Nelson Mandela's granddaughter on education gaps

'Black history belongs to us all': Nelson Mandela's granddaughter on education gaps

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police