Premier League boss quizzed by Met Police over historic rape allegation

19 June 2023, 08:47

The alleged rape happened a number of years ago
The alleged rape happened a number of years ago. Picture: Getty
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

A Premier League boss has been interviewed by police over a historical rape allegation, it has been revealed.

The man is alleged to have raped a teenage girl several years ago, though the alleged rape had nothing to do with the Premier League club the man is involved with.

It is alleged that he met the accuser when she applied to work for a separate organisation he had been working with.

The Metropolitan Police first received a report about the alleged crime around 21 months ago.

The Premier League boss was interviewed by the Metropolitan Police last week
The Premier League boss was interviewed by the Metropolitan Police last week. Picture: Getty

The man was interviewed by police on June 12, with further enquiries set to place before police reach a final decision on whether to charge him or take no action.

The Met Police said: "On Thursday, September 23, 2021, the Met received a crime report regarding an historic rape allegation.

"On Monday, June 12, a man was interviewed under caution at a police station."

The man denies the rape claims, according to The Sun.

One source told the publication: "He is shocked by the allegation and totally refutes it."

They continued: "The allegation goes back quite a few years when the complainant met the suspect after she applied for a job at a place he was involved with.

"She was a teenage girl at the time and is now a mature woman."

