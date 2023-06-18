Man, 21, fighting for his life after seaside double stabbing outside a takeaway

A man who also received an injury to his hand was arrested on Old Christchurch Road (pictured). Picture: Google Street View

By Adam Solomons

A man is fighting for his life after two people were stabbed outside a takeaway at a seaside resort.

The 21-year-old suffered knife wounds to the head and hand during an altercation between two groups of men in Bournemouth before 3am on Sunday.

A 21-year-old woman not known to either group was also stabbed in her lower body before hospitalised with non life-threatening injuries.

Police arrested a 20-year-old man on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and affray.

He reportedly sustained an injury to his hand and has also been taken to hospital.

Detectives are seeking a second suspect thought to have been wearing an orange T-shirt.

He may also have been carrying a skateboard, Dorset Police said.

Detective Inspector Darren Moores said: “An investigation into this incident is ongoing to establish exactly what happened.

"I would urge anyone who witnessed it or filmed any of the incident on their mobile phone to please contact Dorset police.”