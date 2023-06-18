'They had no mercy': British woman falsely accused of being a spy detained in 'appalling' conditions by Turkish police

18 June 2023, 13:17

Alexandra was accused of being a British spy as Ahmadi believers were detained at the border
Alexandra was accused of being a British spy as Ahmadi believers were detained at the border. Picture: Supplied

By Will Taylor

A British activist endured terrifying conditions in an underground cell after Turkish border guards held her and branded her a spy.

Alexandra Foreman, a reporter for Mahdi TV, was captured by Turkey's Gendarmerie, taken to a detention centre and claimed she was coerced into consenting to her being held.

She was documenting an attempt by members of a religious group called the Ahmadi Religion of Peace and Light, an Islamic sect that faces persecution, to cross through Turkey and claim asylum at Bulgaria's border.

The group's members, who come from countries including Iran, Iraq and Algeria, fear for their lives in their home country for their beliefs, which are deemed heretical, and were attempting to reach the EU to claim asylum.

But violence broke out at the border, with Turkish border guards rounding up the Ahmadi and holding 100 people in cells.

Among them were Ms Foreman, who was taken to a detention facility in Edirne, and her partner Sermad, who she says was beaten by the guards and taken away. Her broadcaster group, Mahdi TV, covers the religion.

"I was put in a room. I was interrogated by lots of different Gendarme guards, came in shouting at me, trying to intimidate me," she told LBC.

"They said you're a British agent, come her to cause disruption here in Turkey, they said that I bit someone, they said we were refugee smugglers.

"Just all of this crazy stuff, despite the fact we're just at the border, it was really crazy.

"It seemed like they were panicking about having been caught on video, and to make the situation look like it was our fault.

"There were stories coming out on Turkish TV there were two British agents, they were calling us that on TV, accusing us of espionage and being agent provocateurs. So it was really a crazy situation."

During her career she has never encountered a scenario like this.

She said it was unclear why the clash broke out on May 24, but she pointed to Turkish agreements with the EU that encourage Ankara to prevent migrants from reaching the EU's frontier.

Alexandra Foreman was accused of being a British spy
Alexandra Foreman was accused of being a British spy. Picture: Supplied

The Ahmadi had hoped to lodge an asylum claim with Bulgarian border police. Bulgarian media reportedly claimed the border was stormed and forced it to shut for two hours.

Shots were fired, the Ahmadi claim, and then the Gendarmerie rounded up the asylum seekers and took them to holding camps.

"It was really terrifying, the border guards didn’t seem to care about following any laws, so it seems like we are completely at their mercy, and they didn’t seem to have any mercy," Ms Foreman said.

"They were very scary, trying to intimidate us constantly.

"We're asking to speak to our embassy, we're asking for a lawyer, and they’re just kept us in this interrogation room all day, shouting at us, and they all had guns. It was a very overwhelming and traumatising experience."

She was held in a detention centre for five days on her own and later moved to a deportation facility as she waited to be sent back to the UK.

Sermad, who was documenting the attempted crossing with Ms Foreman, was held with the Ahmadi before he too was sent back.

Sermad was attacked by Turkish guards, they claim
Sermad was attacked by Turkish guards, they claim. Picture: Supplied

"The conditions were absolutely disgusting in the detention centre, it was an underground cell, it was filthy, it smelled like an open sewer and it was freezing cold as well.

"They'd lock us in for 24 hours a day and bring us up once a day to intimidate us into signing consent forms for staying another night.

"That was horrible being in there, because we didn’t know when we were going to come out of that centre.

"Eventually, we got taken to court, we were obviously found innocent of all of these ridiculous accusations. After that, we got taken to a deportation centre which unfortunately wasn't much better.

"The deportation centre had really bad conditions, it was like a concentration camp. There were lots of children there in awful conditions who were locked up there for a long time. That was filthy as well, and the cells were very cramped.

"There were twelve people in my cell including lots of children, all using one filthy bathroom that was constantly flooded."

The Turkish guards rounded up the Ahmadi
The Turkish guards rounded up the Ahmadi. Picture: Alamy

But Ms Foreman said her treatment was far better than the Ahmadi, who she said are still facing deportation in "appalling" conditions at the detention centre.

They are being deprived of medical care, being left to wait before they receive proper attention, and says the children are unwell as they struggle to eat "inedible" food.

Women are deprived of sanitary products, it is claimed, and allegations of beatings of Ahmadi have been made.

Ms Foreman and Sermad arrived back in the UK on June 4 but the Ahmadi are still being held. She said the UN and the EU "have to get involved to help them".

"They cannot be deported to the countries they came from."

Hadil Elkholi, the religion's human rights outreach coordinator, called on governments to ensure the Ahmadi are given asylum.

They are in touch with the Ahmadi who can call occasionally from their holding camp.

But they fear they are being pushed into signing deportation forms that could see them sent back to their home countries and risk persecution.

She says tactics include "cutting off water", while a woman who needed medical attention after having a "sort of seizure" was left waiting in the sun for two hours after collapsing.

"We're calling on all European governments, on all Western governments, on all inter-governmental bodies like the EU and the UN to really get involved urgently," Ms Elkholi said.

"If these deportation orders come through, which could happen at any moment, they will be deported back. At the same time, they cannot apply for asylum in Turkey."

Frontex, the EU's border agency, was contacted about the incident by LBC. The Turkish interior ministry was also asked for a response to the allegations.

A Foreign Office spokesperson said: "We assisted two British people who were detained in Turkey and are supporting their families."

Relatives grieve as they wait to collect the bodies of villagers who were killed in the attack

Ugandan border town prepares to bury victims of rebel massacre

Most of the UK could be hit with thunderstorms

Thunderstorms and torrential rain to sweep across UK as weather warning issued for flash flooding

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Netanyahu says government will move ahead with plans to overhaul judicial system

Ukrainian soldiers on a tank heading towards their positions near Bakhmut

Both sides suffer heavy casualties as Ukraine hits back against Russia – report

William during the opening of Centrepoint's Reuben House in London and at Buckingham Palace with his family.

Prince William vows to 'end homelessness' as he reveals plans to build social housing on his private estate

People prepare food in a Khartoum neighbourhood

Sudan begins ceasefire ahead of conference to raise funds for humanitarian aid

The rainbow junction was rolled out in February

Fury as council spends nearly £50,000 of taxpayer money on 'rainbow junction'

Glaciologists take measurements at Switzerland's Rhone Glacier

Swiss vote on climate Bill as Alpine nation’s glaciers succumb to warming

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang

Blinken in Beijing on high-stakes mission to cool soaring US-China tensions

Philippines ferry fire

All 120 on board rescued after Philippines ferry catches fire at sea

William with George, Charlotte and Louis

Prince William beams in heart-warming photo with his children to mark Father's Day

China US Blinken

US secretary of state arrives in Beijing in effort to cool US-China tensions

The NEU is continuing strikes and threatening coordinated action with other unions

Teachers announce more strikes with NEU threatening coordinated action with other unions

Michael Gove apologised for the video released on Saturday

Michael Gove apologises for 'terrible' Partygate video showing staff dancing and mocking lockdown rules

David Warburton was accused of inappropriate behaviour by two women last year - triggering a parliamentary investigation that he claims was flawed

Tory MP David Warburton resigns after sex and drugs investigation - triggering new by-election headache for Sunak

Russia Africa Putin

Putin meets African leaders in Russia to discuss Ukraine peace plan

The Take That star liked several offensive tweets - leading to his sacking from a solo gig at Nottingham Pride

Take That's Howard Donald scrapped from Nottingham Pride after liking homophobic tweets

The Wlodarcyzk family were confirmed to be the four people who were found dead on Friday

Pictured: Two children and two adults found dead in Hounslow named by police

Mortgage payments could rise by over £3,000 a year - as rate rises continue to bite homeowners

Annual mortgage repayments set to rise by almost £3k next year

Prince Louis stole the show on the Buckingham Palace balcony

Cheeky Prince Louis steals the show again on Buckingham Palace balcony for King's birthday flypast
Iran Saudi Arabia

Top Saudi diplomat arrives in Tehran as part of restoration of diplomatic ties

Lhubiriha Secondary Schoo

At least 41 killed in rebel attack on Ugandan school

Davide Rebellin

Truck driver arrested over crash that killed Italian cyclist

The mayor of the Ugandan border town said 41 bodies were recovered, including 38 pupils.

Students among at least 40 killed in Uganda school attack by militants linked to Islamic State group
Meeting in Ukraine

African leaders to discuss peace plan with Putin after Ukraine trip

Trooping the Colour of the King's reign

Beaming King Charles and royal family wave to crowds as they celebrate the monarch's birthday parade with flypast

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

The King's Birthday Honours list has been released

Davina McCall, Ian Wright and Line of Duty's Vicky McClure among those recognised in King's Birthday Honours list
William and Kate may be forced to stay in 'smaller' house because Andrew set to remain in Royal Lodge

William and Kate forced to remain in 'small' Windsor home - because Andrew refuses to move

King Charles alongside picture of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were 'snubbed' from Trooping the Colour invite list

Andrew Marr hears from political writer as Howard Donald is dropped from pride concert

‘It’s become a tyrannical movement’: Political writer condemns the Pride movement for dropping Howard Donald
'They've shattered everybody's trust': Andrew Castle says Tories 'should be out for at least two terms'

'They've shattered everybody's trust': Andrew Castle says Tories 'should be out for at least two terms'
'It's terrible': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on dishonesty in politics after Partygate report findings

'It's terrible': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on dishonesty in 'sections of our politics' after Partygate report findings
James O'Brien utterly perplexed by Daily Mail giving shamed Boris Johnson a weekly column

‘What the hell explains them giving him a column!': James O'Brien puzzled by the Mail’s endorsement of Boris Johnson
Ben Kentish offers his analysis of the Privileges Committee's report.

'I have read hundreds of parliamentary reports but never one like this': Ben Kentish's Partygate report analysis
Dominic Grieve tells Shelagh Fogarty our parliamentary democracy is in the 'doghouse'.

Boris Johnson has put 'our parliamentary democracy in the doghouse', ex-Tory MP says

'He is a liar, he is a fraud!': Tearful Nick Ferrari caller expresses her frustration over Boris Johnson

'He is a liar, he is a fraud!': Tearful Nick Ferrari caller expresses her frustration over Boris Johnson
James O'Brien offers up his damning monologue as Boris Johnson is found to have deliberately misled Parliament over Partygate.

'He is a disgusting, despicable liar': James O'Brien's damning commentary on the results of the Partygate report
Nick Ferrari

'I just want accountability': Bereaved caller takes aim at Boris Johnson's handling of the Covid crisis
Andrew Marr questions the ethics behind resignation honours lists.

‘They get anyone they've chummed around with ennobled’: Andrew Marr unpacks the ethics of resignation honours

