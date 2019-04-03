Prime Minister's Questions: Watch Live NOW

Prime Minister's Questions: Watch Live Theresa May faces questions from MPs for the first time since agreeing to Brexit talks with Jeremy Corbyn. Watch live. Posted by LBC on Wednesday, 3 April 2019

Theresa May is facing Jeremy Corbyn at Prime Minister's Questions for the first time since agreeing to talks over a Brexit deal.

The Prime Minister faces the ire of her own party for inviting the leader of the opposition for discussions on Brexit, with Jacob Rees-Mogg labelling Mr Corbyn "the Deputy Prime Minister".

Prime Minister's Questions. Picture: PA

It's sure to be a fascinating session as Mrs May answers questions from Parliament.

Watch the session at the top of the page.