Prime Minister's Questions: Watch Live NOW
3 April 2019, 12:01
Prime Minister's Questions: Watch Live
Theresa May faces questions from MPs for the first time since agreeing to Brexit talks with Jeremy Corbyn. Watch live.Posted by LBC on Wednesday, 3 April 2019
Theresa May is facing Jeremy Corbyn at Prime Minister's Questions for the first time since agreeing to talks over a Brexit deal.
The Prime Minister faces the ire of her own party for inviting the leader of the opposition for discussions on Brexit, with Jacob Rees-Mogg labelling Mr Corbyn "the Deputy Prime Minister".
It's sure to be a fascinating session as Mrs May answers questions from Parliament.
Watch the session at the top of the page.