Grieving Kate and William put on brave face as they greet mourners at Sandringham

15 September 2022

The Prince and Princess of Wales have arrived at the main gates to Sandringham House in Norfolk to view floral tributes to the Queen.
The Prince and Princess of Wales have arrived at the main gates to Sandringham House in Norfolk to view floral tributes to the Queen. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Lauren Lewis

The Prince and Princess of Wales have arrived at the main gates to Sandringham House in Norfolk to view floral tributes to the Queen.

Thousands of well-wishers turned out to see William and Kate look at the sea of flowers left for the late monarch by the Norwich Gates.

News of the visit was reported on Thursday and a large crowd gathered behind metal barriers.

Norfolk Police advised that an 'increasing number' of people were expected and that officers were managing a one-way system around the estate.

It comes as thousands of people queued in London to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth, whose coffin is lying-in-state in Westminster Hall.

Meanwhile, the Earl and Countess of Wessex were visiting Manchester and looking at tributes to the Queen left in St Ann's Square.

They will light a candle in memory of the monarch in the church.

Prince William and Kate look at floral tributes at Sandringham
Prince William and Kate look at floral tributes at Sandringham. Picture: Alamy
Prince William speaks to mourners outside Sandringham
Prince William speaks to mourners outside Sandringham. Picture: Alamy
Kate, the Princess of Wales, greets mourners at Sandringham
Kate, the Princess of Wales, greets mourners at Sandringham. Picture: Getty
Prince William and Kate look at floral tributes outside Sandringham
Prince William and Kate look at floral tributes outside Sandringham. Picture: Getty
Kate, the Princess of Wales, receives flowers from mourners outside Sandringham in Norfolk
Kate, the Princess of Wales, receives flowers from mourners outside Sandringham in Norfolk. Picture: Alamy
Sophie, Countess of Wessex, greets mourners in St Ann's Square in Manchester
Sophie, Countess of Wessex, greets mourners in St Ann's Square in Manchester. Picture: Alamy

Read more: 'Hope they are ok': Guard faints and falls off podium while holding vigil beside Queen’s coffin

Members of the public can pay their respects to the late monarch's coffin for 24 hours a day, with queues along Lambeth Bridge and Albert Embankment continuing to flow all night.

Thousands have filed past the coffin so far, queuing for close to nine hours, but concerns are growing the queue could be closed as early as Saturday night.

The planned queue route, of almost seven miles, will be extended by another three miles with airport-style zigzag lines in parks to accommodate the huge numbers of people trying to pay their respects.

The King, his siblings and children and other Royals followed the Queen’s coffin in a 40-minute procession as it travelled from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall yesterday.

Read more: Charles returns to Highgrove 'to reflect' after first few days as King, while Camilla retreats to Wiltshire estate

Floral tributes laid at the gates of the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk
Floral tributes laid at the gates of the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk. Picture: Alamy
Edward, the Earl of Essex, greet mourners in Manchester
Edward, the Earl of Essex, greet mourners in Manchester. Picture: Alamy
The Earl and Countess of Wessex look at floral tributes to the Queen in Manchester
The Earl and Countess of Wessex look at floral tributes to the Queen in Manchester. Picture: Alamy
The Earl and Countess of Wessex light candles in St Ann's Church in Manchester
The Earl and Countess of Wessex light candles in St Ann's Church in Manchester. Picture: Alamy

