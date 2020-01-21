Prince Harry arrives in Canada to start new life with Meghan and Archie

Smiling Prince Harry arrives at Vancouver airport. Picture: Splash News

The Duke of Sussex has landed back in Canada to start his new life with wife Meghan and son Archie, but questions remain over the Sussex Royal brand.

Prince Harry landed at 9.47pm local time after talks finalising his Megxit split from the royal family and a busy roster of events in London yesterday.

Two security guards escorted Harry to a black people carrier which would take him to Vancouver Island to join his family.

Meanwhile, a smiling Meghan was seen out on a hike with baby Archie and her dogs and minders a short distance from the mansion where she is currently staying.

His arrival in Canada comes after he and Meghan came to an arrangement with the Queen to step back as senior royals.

But, a senior Palace official has questioned their use of 'royal' in their new brand, the Garter King of Arms is quoted by one newspaper as saying "You either are [royal] or you’re not.”

Harry had earlier attended the UK-Africa Investment Summit in Docklands on Monday, where met the prime minister in private for 20 minutes on the sidelines.

With several royal engagements scheduled in the UK over the next few months, it's thought, Harry will shuttle back and forth between the two countries as he winds down from his role as a senior royal.

The Prince's departure from the UK comes after he told supporters of his Sentable charity that the couple had "no other option" on Sunday.

The duke gave an emotional speech to supporters where he said he felt he had to give up his official royal duties and forge a new life in Canada, where wife Meghan and son Archie are setting up home.

Johnny Hornby, chairman of Sentebale, a charity co-founded by Harry and Lesotho's Prince Seeiso, said the duke had indicated the solution was not something he "ideally" wanted.

At a private event for Sentebale on Sunday night in London, Harry spoke about leaving royal duties behind in a bid for a "more peaceful life" for his family.

Harry and Meghan had wanted to remain as working royals, although not prominent members, and drop their public funding so they could become financially independent - a dual role many commentators said was fraught with problems.

Critics have accused the couple of turning their backs on the monarchy to enjoy the freedom of being able to take on commercial ventures.

Following a tense negotiation with the Palace where it was announced the couple would no longer use their HRH titles, many have asked if they can continue calling themselves Sussex Royal, especially when taking on commercial roles.

Speaking to The Times newspaper, Thomas Woodcock, the Garter King of Arms, who is the Queen's principal advisor on ceremonial matters and heraldry said: “I don’t think it’s satisfactory. One cannot be two things at once. You either are [royal] or you’re not.”

The advisor stressed to the newspaper he was giving his personal opinion, but that he was being consulted by the Palace.