Prince Harry claims ‘new voicemails vanished before he had a chance to listen’ as he gives evidence at hacking trial

6 June 2023, 11:16 | Updated: 6 June 2023, 11:25

Prince Harry appeared in court and alleged further acts of phone hacking
Prince Harry appeared in court and alleged further acts of phone hacking. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Prince Harry’s witness statement in his phone hacking action against the publisher of the Daily Mirror was released today, with the Duke describing to the court ‘unusual mobile activity’ from the time he was at school.

Harry says in his statement he was first issued a mobile ‘by the institution’ while at Eton, and it became crucial to his daily life, but was never named on the account nor did he receive a bill.

But he said that despite this, on multiple occasions, he would hear voicemails that were no longer ‘new’ - but put it down to a technical glitch or ‘having had too many drinks the night before.”

"It was my main means of communicating with my family [including my mother who I was obviously extremely close] ... my girlfriend at the time, my friends, members of the Royal Household and those I was working with.

"My voicemails would include incredibly private and sensitive information about my relationships, my operational security and that of my family [and in later years] my work both in the Army and as a senior member of the Royal Family."

“I wouldn’t go into my voicemail unless the little envelope symbol flashed up on my phone signalling to me that I had a new message,” his statement says.

“Sometimes this symbol would vanish before I had a chance to listen to the voicemail. I don’t know how long after they’d been listened to that the symbol vanished, presumably straight away.

Prince Harry arriving for the phone hacking trial today
Prince Harry arriving for the phone hacking trial today. Picture: Alamy

Read more: Spotify slashes 200 more jobs after Harry and Meghan Archetypes podcast deal fails to pay off

“I also distinctly remember people saying to me “did you not get my voicemail?” on both a personal and a work-related level. I was like, “no”, and sometimes I would go back into my voicemail to look for it but still couldn’t find it.”

“With the benefit of the knowledge I have now gained of the details of how phone hacking took place, I believe that both mine and my Associates voicemail messages were hacked,” the statement adds.

Harry arrives at High Court in case against Daily Mirror publisher

Harry's witness statement also mentions his previous relationships, saying they suffered as a result of 'the prying eyes of the tabloids'.

"I can remember that at least one of my girlfriends told me she was warned off me by her parents saying 'is it really worth all the aggravation?' – our relationship ended shortly after.

"We were never on our own and able to enjoy each other's company away from the prying eyes of the tabloids.

"I remember finding it very hard to trust anyone, which led to bouts of depression and paranoia. 

Read more: Prince Harry and William’s relationship started to ‘erode’ during phone hackings as it ‘sowed mistrust between them’

Read more: Legal consultant working on Prince Harry phone-hacking trial speaks to James O'Brien

"Of course, now that we know that this information was invariably obtained by unlawful means, these friendships were lost entirely unnecessarily, which is a matter of huge regret for me."

Andrew Green KC, representing MGN, began his cross-examination of the duke today by saying: "I'm sure your legal team has explained to you how this process works.

"One of the things I am going to be doing is taking you through various newspaper articles, some of which are the subject of your claim. I entirely appreciate that you have lived a life time of tabloid press intrusion, and that having to be asked questions on such matters can only be unpleasant."

The barrister asked the duke to let him know if he wanted to take a break "at any point or for any reason" and also to say if he found any question "objectionable".

Mr Green then apologised to the duke in person on behalf of MGN, repeating the publisher's "unreserved apology" to him at the outset of the trial for one instance of unlawful activity.

He said: "MGN unreservedly apologises to you for that, it should never have happened and it will never happen again."

Mr Green told Harry that, if the judge finds that MGN was responsible for any further acts of unlawful information gathering, "you will be entitled to, and will receive, a more extensive apology".  

Harry said that he had ‘experienced hostility from the press since I was born.”

Describing the impact of the alleged unlawful information gathering on him in his witness statement, the Duke of Sussex said: "It created a huge amount of paranoia in my relationships... I felt that I couldn't trust anybody, which was an awful feeling for me, especially at such a young age.

"As I am uncovering the extent of the unlawful activities carried out by MGN's journalist and senior executives towards me, I feel somewhat relieved to know that my paranoia towards my friends and family had, in fact, been misplaced, although feel sad for how much it impacted my adolescence."

Harry's claim is being heard alongside three other "representative" claims during a trial which began last month and is due to last six to seven weeks.

The three other representative claimants are Coronation Street actor Michael Turner, known professionally as Michael Le Vell, who is best known for playing Kevin Webster in the long-running soap, former Coronation Street actress Nikki Sanderson, and comedian Paul Whitehouse's ex-wife Fiona Wightman.

Mr Green said voicemail interception was denied in all four cases and that there was "no evidence or no sufficient evidence".

The barrister continued: "There is some evidence of the instruction of third parties to engage in other types of unlawful information gathering in respect of each of the claimants, save for Mr Turner whose claim is entirely denied, and MGN has made pleaded admissions in respect thereof.

"MGN unreservedly apologises for all such instances of unlawful information gathering, and assures the claimants that such conduct will never be repeated."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The Full Monty writers picket at Sheffield premiere of Disney+ reboot

The Full Monty writers picket Sheffield premiere as stars gather to celebrate Disney+ reboot amid ongoing WGA strike

Breaking
Prince Harry arrives at the High Court to give evidence in his phone hacking trial

'I believe our Government is at rock bottom': Prince Harry launches unprecedented political attack during hacking trial

Water runs through a breakthrough in the Kakhovka dam

Ukraine accuses Russia of destroying major dam and warns of widespread flooding

Women look at the Fattah missile at a ceremony in Tehran, Iran

Iran unveils ‘hypersonic missile able to beat air defences’

Demonstrators sing Glory To Hong Kong at the Times Square shopping centre in Hong Kong in 2019

Hong Kong government wants injunction to ban Glory To Hong Kong protest song

Prince Harry pictured arriving at the High Court today

Prince Harry turns up at High Court phone hacking trial in rare royal appearance in witness box

AI systems could ‘kill many humans’ within just two years’ time, Rishi Sunak’s tech adviser has warned

AI could become powerful enough to create weapons and ‘kill many humans’ in as little as two years, warns No10 adviser

One TikTok of a dyed dog has over 116 million views

Vet calls out dangerous viral TikTok trend which 'encourages members of the public' to dye dog fur

Anna Shay

Anna Shay of reality show Bling Empire dies of stroke aged 62

Steve Johnson, the brother of Scott Johnson, speaks to the media outside the New South Wales Supreme Court in Sydney

Australian who punched gay American from clifftop ‘deserves no leniency’

Hanssen died of natural causes

Convicted FBI double agent Robert Hanssen, who spied for Russia, found dead in prison cell

Holly Willoughby has 'vowed to never publicly address the Phillip Schofield scandal again'

Holly Willoughby 'vows to never publicly address Phillip Schofield scandal again' after backlash from This Morning statement
The UK's cheapest supermarket has been revealed

Britain’s cheapest and most expensive supermarkets ranked - with Aldi coming out on top

Actor Cuba Gooding Jr appears in court in New York in 2020

Jerry Maguire star Cuba Gooding Jr faces start of civil trial in rape case

The Duke of Sussex is expected to give his first day of evidence.

Harry set to give evidence in hacking trial as judge rebukes him for first day no-show

Spotify had invested heavily in podcasting deals with celebrities, including Megan Markle

Spotify slashes 200 more jobs after Harry and Meghan Archetypes podcast deal fails to pay off

Latest News

See more Latest News

Russian forces blew up a key piece of infrastructure near Kherson

Major dam near Kherson blown up ‘by Russia’ sparking floods and putting nuclear power plant at risk
Ukrainian soldiers fire at the Russian air target

Ukraine accuses Russian forces of blowing up dam

President Joe Biden meets with Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen

President Biden praises Denmark for ‘standing up’ to help Ukraine

Former President Donald Trump (Charlie Neibergall/AP)

Donald Trump’s lawyers call for defamation lawsuit to be rejected

The Prime Minister announced the new plans in Dover on Monday.

Rishi Sunak defends new barges as he says migrants will ‘stop coming’ if they know ‘they won’t get to stay’
The phone hackings sowed mistrust between the brothers, Prince Harry's lawyer has claimed.

Prince Harry and William’s relationship started to ‘erode’ during phone hackings as it ‘sowed mistrust between them’
Mont-Saint-Michel

Landmark abbey Mont-Saint-Michel celebrates 1,000th birthday with Macron visit

Cheers bar at auction

Wooden bar from classic comedy Cheers sells for £500,000 at auction

Graham Head posed as a taxi driver to sexually assault women

'Fake taxi driver' tried to rape two women and stalked the streets at night armed with Viagra and latex gloves
David Sam Jones sent his victim laughing emojis

Sick predator sent victim laughing emojis after raping her, as jail sentence is extended

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Princess Eugenie has announced the birth of her second son

Princess Eugenie announces birth of second son and pays tribute to three of his ancestors as she reveals name
Ms Andoh called the Buckingham Palace balcony "terribly white"

Ofcom takes no further action over Bridgerton star Adjoa Andoh's 'terribly white' comment on Buckingham Palace balcony
Prince Harry set for London court appearance

'No part of Prince Harry's life was safe': Press intrusion led to split with Chelsy Davy, hacking trial hears

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Nick and callers on migrant housing

Nick Ferrari callers voice their solutions to mounting migrant crisis

Will Guyatt shares his reaction to the new Apple product.

Only can Apple make you believe in a £3000+ Headset, Will Guyatt writes

Shelagh Fogarty

University failed to contact mother of struggling student ‘until after she’d taken her life’
Andrew Marr said there is an energy revolution coming

The new energy revolution is coming - whether you like it or not, says Andrew Marr

James O'Brien

Legal consultant working on Prince Harry phone-hacking trial speaks to James O'Brien

Nick and Refugee Council

Sunak needs to adopt some 'common sense' over 'misery causing migration bill, refugee charity boss claims
comfort inn

Asylum seekers can 'jog on' if they dislike temporary accommodation, angry caller declares

Caller Karen told David Lammy that the quality of food offered at the Manston immigration centre was 'terrible'.

County Council member says 'serious questions' must be asked about food resources at immigration centres
Lammy covers Covid Inquiry government intervention

‘This is a sorry state of affairs’: David Lammy lambasts the government for withholding Covid enquiry evidence
Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick told Andrew Castle that universities need to be 'in the education business not the migration business'.

Immigration Minister says we must 'tackle' student dependant immigration

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit