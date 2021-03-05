Prince Philip returns to King Edward VII's hospital for further treatment

The Duke of Edinburgh has returned to King Edward VII's hospital. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

The Duke of Edinburgh has returned to King Edward VII's hospital in London after undergoing a procedure for a pre-existing heart condition at St Barts.

Buckingham Palace said in a statement: "Following The Duke of Edinburgh's successful procedure at St Bartholomew's Hospital on Wednesday, His Royal Highness has been transferred to King Edward VII's Hospital this morning.

"The Duke is expected to remain in hospital for continuing treatment for a number of days."

The 99-year-old duke was transferred to St Bart's hospital on Monday after spending almost two weeks at King Edward VII’s Hospital where he was being treated for an unspecified infection.

Philip was admitted to London's King Edward VII's Hospital on February 16 over what Buckingham Palace said was out of "an abundance of caution" for a few days of "rest and observation".

But on the February 23 the palace confirmed the duke was receiving treatment for an unspecified infection.

His eldest son Prince Charles is still the the only family member to have visited him in hospital - making the 200-mile round journey from Highgrove to see him.

Yesterday the Duchess of Cornwall said he was "slightly improving" but he "hurts at moments".

She added: "We keep our fingers crossed."

The news comes amid a growing row between the Palace and the duke's grandson and granddaughter-in-law, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

They recorded a tell-all interview about why they left royal duties on the same day Philip was admitted to hospital.

Harry and Meghan are facing pressure to postpone the interview being aired, but CBS has confirmed it will go ahead on Sunday in the US, and then ITV will air it on Monday night.

Ahead of the airing, Meghan has been accused of driving out two personal assistants and "humiliated" staff on several occasions. One staff member was reportedly left in tears after working for the duchess.

Meghan has vehemently denied the claims, claiming newspaper reports are 'being used by Buckingham Palace to peddle a wholly false narrative'.

Buckingham Palace said it had launched an investigation into claims the duchess bullied former royal staff.

This story is being updated