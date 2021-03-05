Prince Philip returns to King Edward VII's hospital for further treatment

5 March 2021, 12:38 | Updated: 5 March 2021, 12:55

The Duke of Edinburgh has returned to King Edward VII's hospital
The Duke of Edinburgh has returned to King Edward VII's hospital. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

The Duke of Edinburgh has returned to King Edward VII's hospital in London after undergoing a procedure for a pre-existing heart condition at St Barts.

Buckingham Palace said in a statement: "Following The Duke of Edinburgh's successful procedure at St Bartholomew's Hospital on Wednesday, His Royal Highness has been transferred to King Edward VII's Hospital this morning.

"The Duke is expected to remain in hospital for continuing treatment for a number of days."

The 99-year-old duke was transferred to St Bart's hospital on Monday after spending almost two weeks at King Edward VII’s Hospital where he was being treated for an unspecified infection.

Philip was admitted to London's King Edward VII's Hospital on February 16 over what Buckingham Palace said was out of "an abundance of caution" for a few days of "rest and observation".

But on the February 23 the palace confirmed the duke was receiving treatment for an unspecified infection.

His eldest son Prince Charles is still the the only family member to have visited him in hospital - making the 200-mile round journey from Highgrove to see him.

Yesterday the Duchess of Cornwall said he was "slightly improving" but he "hurts at moments".

She added: "We keep our fingers crossed."

The news comes amid a growing row between the Palace and the duke's grandson and granddaughter-in-law, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

They recorded a tell-all interview about why they left royal duties on the same day Philip was admitted to hospital.

Harry and Meghan are facing pressure to postpone the interview being aired, but CBS has confirmed it will go ahead on Sunday in the US, and then ITV will air it on Monday night.

Ahead of the airing, Meghan has been accused of driving out two personal assistants and "humiliated" staff on several occasions. One staff member was reportedly left in tears after working for the duchess.

Meghan has vehemently denied the claims, claiming newspaper reports are 'being used by Buckingham Palace to peddle a wholly false narrative'.

Buckingham Palace said it had launched an investigation into claims the duchess bullied former royal staff.

This story is being updated

Latest News

See more Latest News

Meghan was granted summary judgment in relation to her privacy claim last month

Mail on Sunday ordered to publish front-page statement on Meghan's High Court victory
Emergency services are currently dealing with a "serious incident" in a south Wales village

Major incident with 'multiple casualties' in south Wales village
China Congress

Pro-Beijing committee to elect some Hong Kong legislators

A pedestrian wearing a mask crosses the Millennium Bridge in London

Coronavirus infections in England fall to lowest level since October
Breaking News

UK Covid R number rises slightly for first time since January to 0.7-0.9
Andrew Cuomo

Cuomo under pressure amid reports that officials altered nursing home death toll

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The Stamp Duty holiday has been extended

New stamp duty holiday rules: The house buying changes Rishi Sunak announced in his Budget
Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak holds the budget box inside his official residence at 11 Downing Street

Budget 2021: Key points at a glance

Chancellor Rishi Sunak will make his Budget speech at 12.30pm on Wednesday to Parliament.

Budget 2021: What to expect from Rishi Sunak’s announcement

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The senior officer was speaking to Nick Ferrari

Stop and search leads to 437 weapons off the streets in just one month
NHS salaries provide 'a really poor way of life,' nurse tells James O'Brien

NHS salaries provide 'a really poor way of life,' nurse tells James O'Brien
NHS worker brands 1% pay rise as 'true kick in the teeth'

Outraged NHS worker brands 1% pay rise as 'true kick in the teeth'
Nick Ferrari asks minister if NHS staff deserve 'disgraceful' 1% pay rise for 'saving PM's life'

Nick Ferrari asks if NHS staff deserve 'disgraceful' 1% pay rise 'after saving PM's life'
The International Trade secretary was speaking to Iain Dale

Liz Truss is 'very hopeful' of UK striking post-Brexit trade deal with the US
It has been reported the relationship between the brothers is strained

Prince Harry's relationship with Prince William at 'potentially terminal' point

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London