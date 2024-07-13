Breaking News

‘Just one last push’: Prince William’s message to the England team ahead of Euro 2024 final against Spain

Prince William will be at the game on Sunday. Picture: Getty

By Kieran Kelly

The Prince of Wales has said he is "so proud" of England ahead of the Euro 2024 final against Spain on Sunday.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Prince William said: "Just one last push to finish the job! Go out there and show the world what you're made of. We believe."

The future King will be at the game on Sunday, which kicks off at 9pm in Berlin (8pm UK time).

It follows King Charles' message for the national team, in which he pleaded with them to win the game before going to penalties.

The King urged them to secure victory against Spain without “any last-minute wonder goals or another penalties drama”.

Prince William celebrates Bukayo Saka's equaliser against Switzerland. Picture: Getty

The monarch said: “My wife and I join all our family in wishing you the warmest congratulations on reaching the final of the Uefa European Championship - and in sending our very best wishes for Sunday’s match.

“If I may encourage you to secure victory before the need for any last minute wonder goals or another penalties drama, I am sure the stresses on the nation’s collective heart rate and blood pressure would be greatly alleviated! Good luck, England.”

The message was signed: “Charles R”.

England progressed to the final on Wednesday after a last-gasp winner from Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins.

The team had a tricky start to the Euros, first scraping past Serbia with a 1-0 win, before drawing 1-1 against Denmark and 0-0 against Slovenia in the group stage.

Prince William and Alexander-Arnold. Picture: Getty

They were then bailed out by a sensational overhead kick by Jude Bellingham in the 90th minute against Slovakia, when they were just 90 seconds from defeat.

This spearheaded an England comeback, with Harry Kane scoring a trademark header just minutes later, which sent them through to a quarter final against Switzerland.

Gareth Southgate's men were forced to come from behind again in this game, with a stunning curling effort from Bukayo Saka bringing his team level.

Ollie Watkins celebrates his stunning strike against the Netherlands, which fired England into the final against Spain. Picture: Getty

They eventually won the Quarter Final on penalties thanks to expert strikes from Saka and Bellingham, as well as Cole Palmer, Ivan Toney, Trent Alexander-Arnold.

This set up a difficult tie against the Netherlands, who England managed to beat with a solid performance.

Spain go into tomorrow's final as the favourites, having win all six of their games in the tournament so far.

But Southgate's men will be hoping to make history by winning the men's national team's first ever final on foreign soil.