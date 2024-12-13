Private Eye editor Ian Hislop left with head injuries after being hit by electric bike

Ian Hislop was treated for his injuries and is said to be 'okay'. Picture: LBC

By Josef Al Shemary

Ian Hislop was hit by an electric bike while crossing the road, leaving him with a head injury.

The Private Eye editor and TV personality has been hit by an electric bike and had to undergo medical treatment for a head injury.

On Wednesday evening, Mr Hislop, 64, was crossing the road when he was hit by a fast-moving e-bike in London.

After receiving some medical treatment for an injury he sustained on his head, the presenter is said to be ‘okay’.

Victoria Hislop and Ian Hislop out in London earlier this year. Picture: Alamy

He was seen wearing a white bandage on the back of his head at an event later that evening, which he attended with his wife of 36 years Victoria Hislop.

Hislop has been the editor of the satirical magazine Private Eye, known for its sharp criticism of the rich and powerful, as well as its investigative work, since 1986.

He also regularly appears as a panellist and team captain on the quiz show Have I Got News For You.

It comes only weeks after a shooting scare involving Mr Hislop, when a taxi he was travelling in was reportedly shot at.

That incident took place when the vehicle stopped near the Private Eye office on Dean Street.

At the time, the driver informed detectives that his taxi was stationary in traffic in Soho when he heard what he believed to be a bullet hitting the rear window.

The rear window shattered, but both Hislop and the taxi driver were unharmed.

Police later said they believed the incident was caused by a mechanical fault.

In an episode of Have I Got News For You after the incident, Hislop said: “I always say at this point I’m glad to be here, but this week I really mean it.”

He then joked about a question the police asked him during the investigation.

He said: “There was one high point when a policeman investigating me said ‘This may be a silly question, but is there anyone who might have a grudge against you?’”