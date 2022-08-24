Protesters glue themselves to petrol courts and 'smash up pumps' on M25 as police make 9 arrests

24 August 2022, 07:47

Just Stop Oil demonstrated at three service stations on Wednesday.
Just Stop Oil demonstrated at three service stations on Wednesday. Picture: Just Stop Oil

By Sophie Barnett

Nine people have been arrested in Surrey after allegedly smashing up fuel pumps and gluing themselves to forecourts at service stations on the M25.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Surrey Police said they were "working as quickly as we can to remove the protesters" from Clacket Lane and Cobham service stations.

There is currently no petrol available at either station due to the damage, including on both sides of Clacket Lane.

Nine protesters were arrested on suspicion of criminal damage.

"We appreciate the disruption this is causing and we are working as quickly as we can to remove the protesters from the service stations," police said.

Read more: Criminals urged to turn in killer of Olivia Pratt-Korbel, 9, after shooting that 'crossed every boundary'

Thurrock Services in Essex was also blocked by eco protesters, Just Stop Oil said.

By rush-hour, 32 supporters had blocked three service stations on the M25 in support of their demand that the UK government end new oil and gas projects in the UK.

Supporters blocked access to the petrol pumps by sitting in the road with banners, while others sabotaged petrol pumps by breaking the display glass, covering them with spray paint or locking on.

Adam, 53, a gardener from Gloucestershire, said he is protesting so he can tell his grandchildren that he "took action".

“In 20 years time, when my grandchildren point out that we knew about the destruction and suffering that the climate crisis would bring, I don’t want to have to tell them that I just sat at home and worried about it," he said.

"I want to be able to tell them I did what I could.

"We need to take this action because the government is not doing its duty to protect us from climate catastrophe, instead continuing to allow extraction of new fossil fuels.”

Joy Corrigan 73, a grandmother of three, said she is "sick with worry about how today’s children will survive".

"Everyday I see more and more examples of climate change and the frequency is accelerating. Government get your bloody finger out," she said.

"We need action today not tomorrow.”

On Tuesday, 35 Just Stop Oil protesters were arrested following action around the M25.

Nine people are due in Birmingham Crown Court for breaking an injunction.

