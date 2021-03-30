Protestors gather in Bristol for another Kill the Bill demonstration

Police say around 150 protestors have gathered in Bristol. Picture: PA

By Maddie Goodfellow

Protestors are marching through Bristol as part of another 'Kill the Bill' protest.

Avon and Somerset Police said about 100 people had gathered on College Green by about 7pm rising to 150 by 8pm.

The force said: "Around 150 people are continuing to take part in a peaceful protest on College Green in Bristol - and our police liaison officers have had positive dialogue with many of them throughout the evening so far."

The force later added: "The protestors are taking part in a march towards the city centre so there may be some disruption to traffic."

Several hundred protesters carrying banners and placards left College Green in Bristol and began marching through the city centre.

They shouted "Peaceful protest" and "Our streets" and "Kill the Bill".

A small number of uniformed police officers walked in front of the large group.

READ MORE: Met Police 'acted appropriately' at Sarah Everard vigil, review finds

READ MORE: Nottingham bans alcohol in parks after large crowds seen brawling and drinking

A small number of uniformed police officers walked in front of the large group at the protests. Picture: PA

There have been three demonstrations in Bristol since March 21 against the proposed legislation, with violence erupting on each occasion.

Last Friday night 10 arrests were made, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Home Secretary Priti Patel condemning the scenes.

Some 300 people initially joined a protest march before the crowd swelled to more than 1,000 as tempers flared.

Avon and Somerset Police said glass bottles, bricks and eggs were thrown at officers and fireworks were launched at its mounted division, with one horse being daubed with paint.

The first protest descended into a riot when some 500 people marched on Bridewell police station and set fire to police vehicles and attacked the station.

The following Tuesday there was a further demonstration with 15 arrests made after trouble flared when police began moving protesters from College Green.

Ahead of the fourth event, police had urged organisers to "engage" with the force due to changes in the coronavirus regulations that now allow peaceful protests.

Superintendent Mark Runacres, Bristol area commander, said: "Following changes to Covid regulations, there is now an exemption to allow peaceful protests.

"We do understand the strength of opposition to the new legislation being debated in Parliament but we're asking people to exercise their right to protest responsibly due to the clear health concerns."

The proposed Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill would give police in England and Wales more power to impose conditions on non-violent protests, including those deemed too noisy or a nuisance, with those convicted liable to fines or jail terms.