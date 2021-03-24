Pub landlords could ask punters to provide vaccine certificates, PM says

By Nick Hardinges

Pub landlords could be allowed to ask punters to provide vaccine certificates before entering venues, Boris Johnson has said.

The prime minister made the suggestion on Wednesday while being grilled by MPs on the Commons Liaison Committee.

He said that it may be left up to "individual publicans" to decide whether or not to ask potential customers for domestic vaccine passports before entering their establishment.

The government is currently considering the introduction of documents that provide proof an individual has either been vaccinated against Covid-19 or tested negative for the virus.

Combining the two is understood to be one option being considered to avoid discriminating against those who decline the jab for personal reasons, such as their health or culture.

Conservative MP William Wragg, chairman of the Commons Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee, asked Mr Johnson if "Covid vaccine certification" could be required for pub-goers.

The UK leader replied: "I think that that's the kind of thing - it may be up to individual publicans, it may be up to the landlord."

Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove has been tasked with leading a review into the possible use of coronavirus status certificates as part of the roadmap for easing England's lockdown restrictions.

On Wednesday, Mr Johnson told MPs that the "concept of vaccine certification should not be totally alien to us" as he referred to the requirement of doctors to be vaccinated against hepatitis B.

However, Tory MP and former minister Steve Baker warned that it could create a "two-tier Britain" for those who are unable to take up the vaccine for medical reasons.

The deputy chairman of the Covid Recovery Group of Tory lockdown sceptics said: "The prime minister began to tread a dangerous path when he opened the door to domestic Covid certificates.

"First they said we'll need them to watch the football, and today that it may be papers for the pub.

"Whether the state legislates for it, recommends it or simply allows it, the result will be the same: a two-tier Britain that prevents pregnant women from taking part in society, given that the government is telling them not to take the vaccine, or one where we turn back the clock and tolerate businesses turning away customers from communities which have shown an unfortunate hesitancy to take up the offer of a vaccine.

"We must not fall into this ghastly trap."