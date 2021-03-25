'Where will it end?' - Nick Ferrari hits out at vaccine passport for pubs

25 March 2021, 07:38

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

Nick Ferrari has hit out at the idea pubs could be checking to see if customers have had a Covid jab before they'll serve them a pint.

With the news that pubs could be allowed to bar customers unless they've had a coronavirus vaccine, Nick Ferrari tackled the issue.

Branding the idea that you would need a "pass to go to the pub" as an "extraordinary idea," Nick said if he had told you this would happen a year ago you would have laughed at him.

Last month the Prime Minister ruled out the measure, but yesterday he suggested it could be at the discretion of the landlord.

"Where does this end?" Nick asked.

On Wednesday the Prime Minister told senior MPs on the Liaison Committee the decision should be up to individual landlords to choose what to do with customers.

Trade body UKHospitality criticised the prospect as "simply unworkable" and said it could cause conflict between staff and customers.

