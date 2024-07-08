Pubs in England can stay open until 1am for Euro 2024 semi final on Wednesday

Picture: Getty

By Lauren Lewis

Pubs in England will be able to stay open late on Wednesday so punters can watch the Three Lions play in the Euro 2024 semi final.

England will face the Netherlands at 8pm on Wednesday in a bid to reach the final for the second successive tournament.

It comes after England beat Switzerland on penalties on Saturday following a 1-1 draw after extra time on Saturday afternoon.

Pubs will be able to stay open for an extra 2 hours - until 1am - after the match on Wednesday.

Former Tory Home Secretary James Cleverly had said in May that licensing hours would be extended if England or Scotland were to reach the tournament's semi finals.

Most pubs close by 11pm but ministers can choose to relax licensing hours to mark occasions of "exceptional national significance".

Pub opening times were also extended during the King's coronation weekend last year.

Picture: Alamy

Mr Cleverly said in May the move will "allow friends, families and communities to come together for longer to watch their nation hopefully bring it home".

The change to opening times comes after a consultation at the end of last year.

On Wednesday, the legislation will be laid in parliament to ensure enough time is provided for it to be debated and passed before the tournament kicks off.

It is hoped the extension will provide a boost to the hospitality industry, which has been hit hard by rising energy prices, the cost of living crisis and inflated food and drinks prices.

Germany is hosting Euro 2024, with the semi-finals taking place on Tuesday 9 July and Wednesday 10 July.

The final is due to take place on Sunday 14 July.