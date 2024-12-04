Pubs 'panic buying' Guinness amid fears supplies could run out this Christmas

Pints of Guinness. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Pubs are reportedly “panic buying” Guinness amid unprecedented demand ahead of Christmas.

Drinks giant Diago, which owns Guinness, has placed “allocation limits” on the beloved beverage in a bid to prevent it from selling out this winter.

One chain of pubs was told “quantities may be limited through the festive season,” the Times reports.

Demand for Guinness has sky-rocketed in recent months, as the cold weather combines with so-called “Guinnfluencers” boosting the drink’s reputation on social media.

A woman holds up a pint of Guinness in an Irish pub. Picture: Alamy

Sales of the foamy stout among women have increased by 24 per cent in 2024 alone, Debra Crew, Diageo’s chief executive, said.

This increased demand has seen some pubs express fears Diageo could face problems producing enough Guinness this holiday season.

One chain told the Times they were beginning to “hear reports suggesting Diageo are experiencing issues with the supply of Guinness”.

“We are managing this situation carefully and while regular deliveries of Guinness will take place through December we have had to place stock on allocation for you. Quantities available for order may be limited through the festive season,” the pub chain added.

A spokesman for Diageo said: “Over the past month we have seen exceptional consumer demand for Guinness in Great Britain.

“We have maximised supply and we are working proactively with our customers to manage the distribution to trade as efficiently as possible.”