Putin has 'no plans' to speak to Trump, as Kremlin slams claims that US urged Russia not to escalate Ukraine war

11 November 2024, 10:03

Putin and Trump in 2019
Putin and Trump in 2019. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

The Kremlin has denied reports that Donald Trump spoke to Vladimir Putin and that he urged him not to escalate the war in Ukraine.

Russian government spokesman Dmitry Peskov called news that the US president-elect warned Putin of the United States’ sizeable military force stationed in Europe were "pure fiction".

It had also been reported that the two leaders also discussed a path to wider peace in Europe as well as agreed to a later call to finalise a plan to end the war in Ukraine.

Mr Peskov said: "This is the clearest example of quality of information sometimes published even in fairly reputable publications. It is entirely inaccurate. This is pure fabrication; it is simply false information."

Read more: Russia and Ukraine launch major drone strikes on each other as the conflict between the two countries intensifies

Read more: Tributes paid to 'brave as they come' British volunteer, 22, killed in Ukraine

Fred Fleitz says Biden's 'incompetency led Putin to invade Ukraine'

Two Ukrainian sources told the Washington Post that Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s government knew of the call and did not object to it taking place.

Mr Trump's communications director Steven Cheung said: "We do not comment on private calls between President Trump and other world leaders."

Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) and US President Donald Trump shake hands before a meeting in Helsinki, on July 16, 2018.
Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) and US President Donald Trump shake hands before a meeting in Helsinki, on July 16, 2018. Picture: Getty

Donald Trump's historic return to the White House could dramatically alter the balance of the world stage, with the Republican promising sweeping action in a second administration.

"I'm not going to start wars, I’m going to stop wars," vowed Trump in his victory speech.

"We had no wars, for four years we had no wars. Except we defeated ISIS," Trump says.

Trump has repeatedly cast doubt on continuing the US' ongoing support for Ukraine which was established under Biden.

As president, he said he would force Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky and Russia's Vladimir Putin to stop the war which has raged since Moscow's troops invaded the neighbouring state in February 2023.

"I would tell Zelensky, no more. You got to make a deal. I would tell Putin, if you don't make a deal, we're going to give him a lot. We're going to (give Ukraine) more than they ever got if we have to," Trump told Fox News in July last year.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Picture: Getty

'I will have the deal done in one day. One day," he added.

Upon the former president's election, Zelensky said he appreciated Trump's commitment to the "peace through strength" approach to global affairs as he welcomed his win.

"This is exactly the principle that can practically bring just peace in Ukraine closer. I am hopeful that we will put it into action together. We look forward to an era of a strong United States of America under President Trump's decisive leadership."

He said "we rely on continued strong bipartisan support for Ukraine in the United States."

