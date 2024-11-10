Russia and Ukraine launch major drone strikes on each other as the conflict between the two countries intensifies

Ukraine and Russia have launched their biggest strikes against one another since the war began. Picture: Alamy/Getty Images

By Shannon Cook

Ukraine and Russia have launched their biggest drone attacks on each other since the start of the conflict, with several people injured in the tensions.

In the early hours of Sunday, the Ukraine-Russia conflict intensified as Ukraine attacked Moscow with at least 34 drones.

The 34 drones aimed at the Russian capital were shot down by Russia.

According to reports from Russia, a total of 84 drones launched by Ukraine were shot down.

It is thought to be the biggest drone strike on Moscow since 2022 - the year that the war between the two countries began.

Ukraine also said that it attacked an arsenal in Russia's Bryansk region. 14 drones were reportedly launched in the region.

Five people are thought to be injured in the Ukrainian drone attacks, with disruption caused at three of Moscow's airports.

Mayor of Moscow Sergei Sobyanin said the drones were destroyed in the capital's districts of Ramenskoye and Kolomensky.

Russia launched a 'record' 145 drones towards Ukraine, according to the Ukraine air force. 62 of these drones were shot down by Ukraine forces, according to Kyiv.

The Ukraine air force said that a further 62 drones may have failed due to electronic issues.

Destroyed kiosks following a drone attack in Odesa, amid the Russian invasion in Ukraine. Picture: Getty

The drones aimed at Moscow have caused injuries to a woman 'in her 50s', who reportedly experienced burns to her face, neck, and hands after the strike hit her village in the southeast of the Russian capital.

Russia's defence ministry said: "An attempt by the Kyiv regime to carry out a terrorist attack using plane-type drones on the territory of the Russian Federation was thwarted."

The UK army chief, Sir Tony Radakin, told the BBC that Russia had experienced its 'worst month for casualties' since the beginning of the conflict.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that US support is vital in the war against Russia. Picture: Alamy

“Russia is about to suffer 700,000 people killed or wounded – the enormous pain and suffering that the Russian nation is having to bear because of Putin’s ambition."

He added that Russian forces have experienced 1,500 dead and injured "every single day" in October.

There remains much speculation around how Donald Trump will approach the war between Russia and Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has previously stressed the importance of US aid if Ukraine is to win the war.

The Republican president-elect, who won in a landslide victory against his opponent Democrat Kamala Harris, once said that he could put an end to the conflict in just 24-hours if he were to win the presidential election.