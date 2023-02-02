Raab faces fresh bullying claims from anti-Brexit campaigner Gina Miller as pressure grows on deputy PM

2 February 2023, 23:59 | Updated: 3 February 2023, 00:04

Gina Miller claims Dominic Raab launched an "abusive attack" on her
Gina Miller claims Dominic Raab launched an "abusive attack" on her. Picture: Getty

By Kieran Kelly

Dominic Raab is facing fresh bullying claims from anti-Brexit campaigner Gina Miller, who claims the deputy prime minister launched an "abusive attack" on her.

Ms Miller said Mr Raab behaved in an "aggressive and intimidating" manner during an "aggressive encounter".

A source close to Mr Raab, who denies bullying staff, claimed her account was "baseless" and "timed to jump on a political bandwagon and give Gina Miller the publicity she craves".

It comes as pressure continues to grow on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak over what he knew about the claims that have been made about the deputy prime minister's behaviour when he was appointed.

Justice Secretary Dominic Raab
Justice Secretary Dominic Raab. Picture: Getty
Rishi Sunak
Rishi Sunak. Picture: Getty

Cabinet Secretary Simon Case reportedly knew of a written complaint against Mr Raab months before he was appointed as Justice Secretary, according to The Times.

Ms Miller claims Mr Raab "launched into an abusive attack on me" while in a BBC studio to debate Brexit in 2016.

"I can't make up my mind if you're naive, got too much money or just stupid," she claimed he told her, in an article for the Independent.

Mr Raab was "furious" when she was told by a young man that a car was ready to pick her up, Ms Miller claims, saying that he shouted at the man: "Go get me a f****** car."

Gina Miller
Gina Miller. Picture: Getty

"Raab was aggressive and intimidating, and I was bullied and demeaned," Ms Miller said.

"This was an aggressive male expressing seemingly misogynistic behaviour. This sort of behaviour is not acceptable from anyone, especially not from a powerful, influential politician."

Read more: Bank of England raises interest rate to 4%, the highest level for 14 years as it predicts shorter recession

Read More: Interest rates may never return to as low as they were, says Martin Lewis

Dozens of officials are believed to be involved in the inquiry by senior lawyer Adam Tolley KC which has been ordered by Mr Sunak.

Dave Penman, the leader of the FDA union - which represents senior civil servants, has said officials have "suffered mental health crises" as a result of Mr Raab's behaviour.

"I've spoken to people who are civil servants working and have worked for Dominic Raab, who have suffered mental health crises, have lost their careers essentially because they've had to move and change jobs," Mr Penman told Sky News.

Downing Street has only ruled out Mr Sunak being aware of "formal complaints" before appointing Mr Raab, and has not denied he knew about informal allegations.

Jafar Panahi

Iranian film director goes on hunger strike in prison

Ex-British soldier avoids jail for killing Catholic man at Northern Ireland army checkpoint in 1988

Ex-British soldier avoids jail for killing Catholic man at Northern Ireland army checkpoint in 1988
Mason Greenwood breaks silence after all charges against Manchester United footballer dropped

Mason Greenwood breaks silence after all charges against Manchester United footballer dropped
Russia hits more civilian targets as EU officials visit Kyiv

Russia hits more civilian targets as EU officials visit Kyiv

"Difficult year" to go ahead with Ulez as people struggle with cost of living, says Martin Lewis

"Difficult year" to go ahead with Ulez as people struggle with cost of living, says Martin Lewis
Police hunt after 'men in black car' try to kidnap two boys in Basingstoke

Police hunt after ‘men in black car’ try to kidnap two boys in Basingstoke

What is the UK inflation rate and when could it start to come down?

What is the UK inflation rate and when could it start to come down?

The search for Nicola has entered its seventh day

Police identify 'woman in red' as they step up search for missing mum Nicola Bulley

Punxsutawney Phil predicts six more weeks of winter for third year in a row

Punxsutawney Phil predicts six more weeks of winter for third year in a row

Natalie McNally latest: A timeline of events of murdered pregnant woman stabbed to death

Natalie McNally latest: A timeline of events of murdered pregnant woman stabbed to death

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Iain Dale 02/02

Sunak is struggling to keep his head 'above water' but has the 'right strategy', says ex-No10 insider
Andrew Marr on Thursday

Andrew Marr: Solving Northern Ireland protocol is the 'biggest political challenge Sunak faces'
Shelagh Fogarty 02/02/23

Landlord comes home to 'break-in' and forced prepayment meter after tenants fail to pay bills
James O'Brien blasts right-wing media for 'normalising' bullying amid Dominic Raab allegations

James O’Brien blasts right-wing media for 'normalising' bullying amid Dominic Raab allegations
Boris Johnson's former adviser brands Dominic Raab 'robust' but refuses to label him a 'bully'

Boris Johnson's former adviser brands Dominic Raab 'robust' but refuses to label him a 'bully'
Suella Braverman a 'liar' says union boss

Union boss Mark Serwotka brands Suella Braverman a 'liar', after border left unguarded for nine days
Shelagh Fogarty

It's 'vital' the govt prioritises teachers at special needs schools, says NEU boss

Tonight with Andrew Marr 01/02 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 01/02 | Watch Again

Tonight With Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Tory right is 'as riled and suspicious as ever' as Sunak marks 100 days as PM

Striking teachers are not 'greedy', insists this James O'Brien caller

Striking teachers are not ‘greedy’, insists this James O’Brien caller

