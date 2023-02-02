Raab faces fresh bullying claims from anti-Brexit campaigner Gina Miller as pressure grows on deputy PM

Gina Miller claims Dominic Raab launched an "abusive attack" on her. Picture: Getty

By Kieran Kelly

Dominic Raab is facing fresh bullying claims from anti-Brexit campaigner Gina Miller, who claims the deputy prime minister launched an "abusive attack" on her.

Ms Miller said Mr Raab behaved in an "aggressive and intimidating" manner during an "aggressive encounter".

A source close to Mr Raab, who denies bullying staff, claimed her account was "baseless" and "timed to jump on a political bandwagon and give Gina Miller the publicity she craves".

It comes as pressure continues to grow on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak over what he knew about the claims that have been made about the deputy prime minister's behaviour when he was appointed.

Justice Secretary Dominic Raab. Picture: Getty

Cabinet Secretary Simon Case reportedly knew of a written complaint against Mr Raab months before he was appointed as Justice Secretary, according to The Times.

Ms Miller claims Mr Raab "launched into an abusive attack on me" while in a BBC studio to debate Brexit in 2016.

"I can't make up my mind if you're naive, got too much money or just stupid," she claimed he told her, in an article for the Independent.

Mr Raab was "furious" when she was told by a young man that a car was ready to pick her up, Ms Miller claims, saying that he shouted at the man: "Go get me a f****** car."

"Raab was aggressive and intimidating, and I was bullied and demeaned," Ms Miller said.

"This was an aggressive male expressing seemingly misogynistic behaviour. This sort of behaviour is not acceptable from anyone, especially not from a powerful, influential politician."

Dozens of officials are believed to be involved in the inquiry by senior lawyer Adam Tolley KC which has been ordered by Mr Sunak.

Dave Penman, the leader of the FDA union - which represents senior civil servants, has said officials have "suffered mental health crises" as a result of Mr Raab's behaviour.

"I've spoken to people who are civil servants working and have worked for Dominic Raab, who have suffered mental health crises, have lost their careers essentially because they've had to move and change jobs," Mr Penman told Sky News.

Downing Street has only ruled out Mr Sunak being aware of "formal complaints" before appointing Mr Raab, and has not denied he knew about informal allegations.