Raab v Starmer in Prime Minister's Questions: Watch in full

29 April 2020, 10:20 | Updated: 29 April 2020, 12:53

Dominic Raab will again stand in for Boris Johnson in Prime Minister's Questions after the PM became a father again.

The Prime Minister is back at work after recovering from Covid-19, but will miss his return to PMQs after his fiancée gave birth, so the First Secretary will be standing in for him.

Last week, Labour leader Keir Starmer told the government they were too slow to respond to the coronavirus crisis. What will he ask about this week?

It's Raab v Starmer again at PMQs
It's Raab v Starmer again at PMQs. Picture: PA

It will be the second session where the majority of MPs will be asking their questions from home via Zoom.

