Chancellor to merge council pension pots into 'megafunds' to unlock investment cash

By Flaminia Luck

The government has revealed plans to merge the UK's local government pension scheme - into a handful of so called "pension megafunds".

Rachel Reeves will use her first Mansion House speech as Chancellor tomorrow to outline a shake-up of the sector.

The proposed reforms will be introduced through a new Pension Schemes Bill next year - with assets consolidated into a handful of funds run by professional managers.

The government says it will help unlock billions of pounds of investment in businesses and infrastructure in England and Wales.

A financial expert has said caution is needed in using other people's money to drive economic growth.

