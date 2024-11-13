Richard Spurr 1am - 4am
Chancellor to merge council pension pots into 'megafunds' to unlock investment cash
13 November 2024, 23:52 | Updated: 14 November 2024, 00:57
The government has revealed plans to merge the UK's local government pension scheme - into a handful of so called "pension megafunds".
Rachel Reeves will use her first Mansion House speech as Chancellor tomorrow to outline a shake-up of the sector.
The proposed reforms will be introduced through a new Pension Schemes Bill next year - with assets consolidated into a handful of funds run by professional managers.
The government says it will help unlock billions of pounds of investment in businesses and infrastructure in England and Wales.
A financial expert has said caution is needed in using other people's money to drive economic growth.
