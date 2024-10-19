Chancellor set to invest billions in NHS as part of 'biggest reform since 1948' in upcoming Budget

19 October 2024, 07:55 | Updated: 19 October 2024, 07:57

The NHS is expected to be handed billions of pounds in the Budget.
The NHS is expected to be handed billions of pounds in the Budget. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

The NHS is set to be promised billions in the upcoming Budget as part of its 'biggest reform since 1948'.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Chancellor Rachel Reeves is said to have signed off on the cash boost in a bid to bring down waiting lists.

However, NHS bosses are still not able to say whether it will be enough for Labour to deliver its pledge to hit waiting time targets due to staff pay increasing and the country having an older population.

NHS England chief Amanda Pritchard has said hospital productivity is down and "confidence in the NHS has been shaken" due to the long waits.

But Ms Reeves told the Cabinet this week that the Budget would help "fix the NHS", according to the Times.

Read more: Labour 'to extend tax threshold freeze', dragging 1m people into higher rates in bid to plug funding gap

Read more: Chancellor Rachel Reeves set to raise inheritance tax in upcoming Budget raid

Rachel Reeves
Rachel Reeves. Picture: Alamy

The NHS day-to-day budget could see an increase of around three to four per cent for this year as well as 2025-26 - totalling £10 billion a year.

However, government sources told the paper this was not the exact figure.

Extra details on Labour's pledge for 40,000 more appointments and operations a week are also expected to be announced.

But senior NHS leaders have said focusing on routine operations could be at the expense of emergency care.

NHS Confederation chief Matthew Taylor said focusing on routine operations "must not be to the detriment of the very real and immediate pressures facing emergency care this winter".

Writing in the paper, Ms Pritchard said the NHS had been told by the government that "there will be no NHS investment without reform".

"Far from being daunted, we welcome that," she said.

A recent review found that, despite the hospital workforce increasing by 17 per cent in four years, surgeons are performing 12 per cent fewer operations and A&E doctors or nurses are seeing 18 per cent fewer people.

But Ms Pritchard argued: "Productivity does not mean asking our staff to do more, but giving them the tools they need - whether it's modern buildings, flexible working or better connected tech - to work more efficiently, and therefore provide better, faster and safe care for patients."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Netanyahu's home has been targeted in a drone strike

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu's home targeted in drone strike from Lebanon

Liam Payne's father has flown to Buenos Aires to bring his son's body home

Liam Payne's heartbroken father reads tributes left by fans as he visits hotel where star fell to his death

The Israeli military says its operation in Jabalia is intended to stop Hamas fighters regrouping

At least 33 people killed in Israeli strike on Gaza refugee camp - including women and children

Liam Payne's father has flown to Buenos Aires to bring his son's body home

Liam Payne's father flies to Buenos Aires to bring body of former One Direction star home to UK

Guy Pratt

Pink Floyd bassist says filming concerts on your phone is 'selfish' and 'ruins experience for everyone'

Keir Starmer and Rachel Reeves could freeze income tax thresholds for longer - a so-called 'stealth tax'

Labour 'to extend tax threshold freeze', dragging 1m people into higher rates in bid to plug funding gap

People lay flowers at the scene where a heavily pregnant woman and her baby have died following a collision with an unmarked police car.

'That's my wife': Husband's horror as pregnant woman and unborn baby die after crash with unmarked police car

Daniel Khalife was arrested after trying to escape from prison

Pictured: Moment ex-soldier Daniel Khalife accused of spying for Iran caught by police after escaping prison

Britain's Foreign Secretary David Lammy and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi shake hands before their meeting at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China.

David Lammy promises 'pragmatic' cooperation and raises human rights concerns on visit to China

Cheryl has paid tribute to Liam Payne

Cheryl's grief: Star mourns ex-partner Liam Payne as she says death of her son's father is 'earth-shattering'

Former Fulham Ladies captain Ronnie Gibbons alleges she was 'groped' by Mohamed Al Fayed - as four ex-players allege abuse

Former Fulham Ladies captain Ronnie Gibbons alleges she was 'groped' by Mohamed Al Fayed

Liam Payne's girlfriend Kate Cassidy has paid tribute to him

'Liam, my angel': Liam Payne's girlfriend's tragic farewell to One Direction star as she says 'I'll love you forever'

Former detective Andrew Talbot will be sentenced next month

Drug addict ex-police detective jailed for stealing 4kg of cocaine from work before selling it on the streets

Exclusive
Noland Arbaugh

'Elon Musk gave me a Neuralink brain implant - it's given me hope for the future again,' quadriplegic man tells LBC

James Blunt won't be forced to change name to Blunty McBluntface after album fails to reach number one

James Blunt won't be forced to change name to Blunty McBluntface after album fails to reach number one

One Direction: This Is Us 3D - World Premiere - Inside Arrivals

'I feel empty': Simon Cowell shares emotional tribute to One Direction star Liam Payne

Latest News

See more Latest News

The boy was rescued after hours at sea

Miracle as teen kayaker rescued clinging onto boat, 10 hours after getting separated from his school group
So-called XL Bully cats have made their way to the US and UK

Animal experts issue warning over rise of 'XL Bully' cats

Factory worker who yelled 'gas' and 'synagogue of Satan' at Jewish family jailed for public order and terror offences

Factory worker who yelled 'gas' and 'synagogue of Satan' at Jewish family at car boot sale jailed for inciting racial hatred
Mohamed Noor Iidow, 35 has been found guilty of rape and manslaughter.

Man found guilty of raping and killing vulnerable NHS worker in London park

Hamas has confirmed the death of its leader, Yahya Sinwar, who planned the October 7th attacks on Israel

Hamas confirms death of Yahya Sinwar but says killing of leader will only serve to 'strengthen them'
Aladdin pantomime in Cheltenham

Aladdin panto faces backlash over 'innuendo' trigger warning - a year after vegan song banned over 'bullying' complaint
Sara Sharif suffered more than 70 injuries before her death.

Sara Sharif’s extensive injuries likened to a ‘car crash victim’ - as tragic details of youngster's abuse emerge
Liam Payne falls to death in Argentina

'Shaken' eye-witness recalls meeting Liam in final hours before tragic fall as she reveals star's 'erratic' behaviour
Alex Salmond's body has arrived back in Scotland

Body of former First Minister Alex Salmond returned home to Scotland

Liam Payne tributes following his death aged 31.

Liam Payne's tragic death following tragic fall from hotel in Argentina - what we know so far

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

The King and Queen have arrived in Sydney for the start of their historic visit to Australia.

King Charles and Camilla touch down in Australia for first overseas tour since becoming monarch
King Charles and Camilla set to arrive in Australia for first overseas tour since becoming monarch.

King Charles and Camilla set to arrive in Australia for first overseas tour since becoming monarch
Harry and Meghan are returning to Europe

Harry and Meghan 'buy holiday home in Europe' after being forced to give up Frogmore Cottage in UK

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

Feargal Sharkey is teaming up with LBC's Nick Ferrari to audit Britain's rivers

I'm teaming up with LBC to reveal state of Britain's rivers - we need to shock people into action, writes Feargal Sharkey
Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria

We're starting to learn what Starmerism means but he has to make sure the cracks don't shatter his vision

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News