Breaking News

Misery for thousands of commuters as Leeds part of HS2 route scrapped

18 November 2021, 11:18 | Updated: 18 November 2021, 11:51

The HS2 leg to Leeds has been scrapped.
The HS2 leg to Leeds has been scrapped. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

The eastern leg of HS2 to Leeds has been scrapped and a full high-speed east-west line linking Manchester to Leeds will not be built, the government has confirmed.

It marks a scaling back of railway plans for the North.

Labour described the integrated rail plan announcement as a "great train robbery".

Shadow transport secretary Jim McMahon added that the government has "betrayed" the North.

Transport secretary Grant Shapps told MPs: "I've heard some people say that we're just going about electrifying the TransPennine route - this is wrong.

"What we're actually doing is investing £23 billion to deliver Northern Powerhouse rail and the TransPennine route upgrade, unlocking east-west travel across the north of England.

"So, in total, this package is 110 miles of new high-speed line, all of it in the midlands and the north. "It's 180 miles of newly-electrified line, all of it in the midlands and the north."

He added: "We'll upgrade the east coast mainline with a package of investment on track improvements and digital signalling, bringing down journey times between London, Leeds, Darlington, Newcastle and Edinburgh - bringing benefits to the North East much, much sooner than under the previous plans."

Mr Shapps also said: "We'll study how best to take HS2 trains into Leeds as well."

This story is being updated

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The moment officers raid the home of the suspect.

Watch: The dramatic moment armed police raid home of Liverpool bomber

Jeremy Corbyn is taking legal action against Paul Nickerson

Corbyn takes legal action over tweet from Tory councillor mocking Liverpool attack

Dominic Raab on HS2 plans due to be scrapped in Leeds.

Raab denies levelling up promise is being broken as HS2 Leeds leg scrapped

Lorna Slater announced that the long-awaited bottle deposit return scheme (DRS) was being delayed.

'Embarrassing': Row deepens between Greenpeace and Scottish Greens over bottle scheme

Exclusive
Gina Czarnecki has described what it has been like living on a street that has been locked down by Counter Terror Police

‘A murderer was living across the road’: Neighbour of Liverpool bomber speaks out

Ben Wallace and his counterpart in Ukraine said 'our governments have no desire to be adversarial, or seek in any way to strategically encircle or undermine the Russian Federation'.

UK agrees to sell missiles to Ukraine amid rising Russia tensions

Dominic Raab has told Nick Ferrari the Government 'makes no apology' for plans to sent migrants abroad for processing

Raab confirms and 'makes no apology' for Govt plans to send migrants abroad for processing

The MP is under pressure for her comments on conversion therapy for children suffering from gender dysphoria

Calls for SNP's Joanna Cherry to be expelled after conversion therapy comments

The government has changed the rules on social care cap

Government's 'sneaky' changes on social care costs will 'hit poorest pensioners hardest'

Insulate Britain activists have been jailed

LBC Views: Insulate Britain – are they martyrs or idiots?

Nick Ferrari spoke to Azeem Rafiq over his allegations of racial harassment

Cricket racism: Five more clubs embroiled in scandal, Azeem Rafiq tells LBC

Alec Baldwin is being sued by the film's script supervisor.

Alec Baldwin shooting: Script supervisor files lawsuit against actor over fatal incident

Reza met Emad Al Swealmeen around five years ago.

'He wasn't well at all': Man 'pretty sure' to have met Liverpool bomber speaks to LBC

The Government's amendment on standards has been approved

MPs pass 'watered down' Tory plans for second jobs amid sleaze allegations

Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been held in custody in Iran since 2016

PM: I'd love to promise Nazanin she'll be home for Xmas - it breaks my heart I can't

Hales denied he named his dog Kevin with an "open secret" racial slur

Azeem Rafiq: Alex Hales denies naming his dog 'Kevin' had 'racial connotations'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Boris Johnson admitted the 'total mistake' over the sleaze scandal.

Boris Johnson: Owen Paterson did break rules and I made a 'total mistake'
Mendy appeared in court facing two extra rape charges

Man City footballer Benjamin Mendy appears in court facing two further rape charges
A British F35 jet has crashed into the Mediterranean.

British F35 pilot ejects as stealth jet crashes into Mediterranean
AC Jukes warned the public to be vigilant now lockdown is over and the Christmas festivities have started

Britain's top terror cop issues Christmas warning over 'lone wolf' attacks
Nick Ferrari grilled Tony Bowry, the former Cultural Diversity Officer at the Yorkshire Cricket Board between 1996 and 2011 when Azeem played for the club.

'You were the cultural diversity officer, why didn't you blow the whistle?'
The Queen had an audience with General Sir Nick Carter - the Chief of the Defence Staff.

Queen pictured in first face-to-face engagement since missing Remembrance Sunday
Lindsay Hoyle lost his cool with Boris Johnson during PMQs

Speaker scolds Boris Johnson for breaking rules during fiery PMQs
Sir Keir Starmer branded the PM a "coward" during PMQs.

Starmer brands Johnson a 'coward' for not apologising for Paterson sleaze scandal
The nine activists were jailed for between three and six months each

Grant Shapps vows to continue crackdown on eco activists after nine jailed
Boris Johnson at PMQs.

Watch again: Boris Johnson grilled at PMQs amid row on second jobs and Tory sleaze

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

People aged 50 and over can get the booster vaccine if it has been six months since their previous dose.

Who is eligible for the Covid-19 booster and when can you get it?
Remembrance Day celebrates those who have served for the country.

Remembrance Day: Why is the two-minute silence held?

Countries around the world have agreed to limit global warming to 1.5C

Climate change: Why is 1.5C the magic number for controlling global warming?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Deputy Prime Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'Were you in the front passenger seat when the PM crashed the car into a ditch?'
Cross Question with Iain Dale 17/11

Cross Question with Iain Dale 17/11 | Watch again

Owen Jones demands 'collective struggle' against institutional racism

Owen Jones demands 'collective struggle' against institutional racism
Azeem Rafiq's racism revelations mark 'sad day for cricket'

Azeem Rafiq's racism revelations mark 'sad day for cricket'

Caller: I got racist abuse every time I worked in dad's shop

LBC Caller: I got racist abuse every time I worked in dad's shop
The Security Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Security Minister warns Covid lockdown could lead to increase in radicalised individuals
The Labour MP was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Attempt to scrap standards reforms after Paterson sleaze row are 'breathtaking'
Cross Question with Iain Dale 15/11

Cross Question with Iain Dale 15/11 | Watch again

James O'Brien: NHS 'teetering on the brink' amid staffing crisis

James O'Brien: NHS 'teetering on the brink' amid staffing crisis
The Labour leader was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Starmer brands claims he broke Commons rules over office use as 'complete nonsense'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police