Misery for thousands of commuters as Leeds part of HS2 route scrapped
18 November 2021, 11:18 | Updated: 18 November 2021, 11:51
The eastern leg of HS2 to Leeds has been scrapped and a full high-speed east-west line linking Manchester to Leeds will not be built, the government has confirmed.
It marks a scaling back of railway plans for the North.
Labour described the integrated rail plan announcement as a "great train robbery".
Shadow transport secretary Jim McMahon added that the government has "betrayed" the North.
Transport secretary Grant Shapps told MPs: "I've heard some people say that we're just going about electrifying the TransPennine route - this is wrong.
"What we're actually doing is investing £23 billion to deliver Northern Powerhouse rail and the TransPennine route upgrade, unlocking east-west travel across the north of England.
"So, in total, this package is 110 miles of new high-speed line, all of it in the midlands and the north. "It's 180 miles of newly-electrified line, all of it in the midlands and the north."
He added: "We'll upgrade the east coast mainline with a package of investment on track improvements and digital signalling, bringing down journey times between London, Leeds, Darlington, Newcastle and Edinburgh - bringing benefits to the North East much, much sooner than under the previous plans."
Mr Shapps also said: "We'll study how best to take HS2 trains into Leeds as well."
