Breaking News

Misery for thousands of commuters as Leeds part of HS2 route scrapped

The HS2 leg to Leeds has been scrapped. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

The eastern leg of HS2 to Leeds has been scrapped and a full high-speed east-west line linking Manchester to Leeds will not be built, the government has confirmed.

It marks a scaling back of railway plans for the North.

Labour described the integrated rail plan announcement as a "great train robbery".

Shadow transport secretary Jim McMahon added that the government has "betrayed" the North.

Transport secretary Grant Shapps told MPs: "I've heard some people say that we're just going about electrifying the TransPennine route - this is wrong.

"What we're actually doing is investing £23 billion to deliver Northern Powerhouse rail and the TransPennine route upgrade, unlocking east-west travel across the north of England.

"So, in total, this package is 110 miles of new high-speed line, all of it in the midlands and the north. "It's 180 miles of newly-electrified line, all of it in the midlands and the north."

He added: "We'll upgrade the east coast mainline with a package of investment on track improvements and digital signalling, bringing down journey times between London, Leeds, Darlington, Newcastle and Edinburgh - bringing benefits to the North East much, much sooner than under the previous plans."

Mr Shapps also said: "We'll study how best to take HS2 trains into Leeds as well."

This story is being updated