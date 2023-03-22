Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine beaten to a pulp in changing room of LA Fitness gym in Miami

22 March 2023, 15:30 | Updated: 22 March 2023, 15:46

The video posted online showed Tekashi walking past a crowd of shocked onlookers.
The video posted online showed Tekashi walking past a crowd of shocked onlookers. Picture: Screengrab via ONLYinDADE Twitter

By Jenny Medlicott

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine was jumped by a gang in an LA fitness and labelled a 'rat' in a video posted of the attack- five years after he testified against former gang mates.

In a graphic video posted to social media, 6ix9ine, 26, is shown being repeatedly kicked and punched by a gang on the floor of an LA fitness changing room.

The attackers can also be heard repeatedly telling the rapper to 'shut the f*** up' while beating him. He's later shown leaving the gym with a bloodied face and walking past a crowd of gym goers.

One of the videos posted labels the rapper a 'rat' and says his behaviour won't be tolerated in their 'hood'.

(Warning: video contains strong language)

Read more: Gwyneth Paltrow left retired optometrist with brain damage after 'slamming' into him in ski crash, court hears

Read more: Woman who claims she is Madeleine McCann fears she was poisoned with 35 prescription pills a day as a child

According to Tekashi's laywer, Lance Lazzaro, the 26-year-old tried to fight back but was outnumbered by the gang.

He also added that he had 'cuts to his face and bruises' after the incident and was later hospitalised. It is not yet known whether the rapper remains in hospital.

Tekashi was arrested in 2018 for a number of crimes, including drug-trafficking, attempted murder and armed robbery.

The rapper, whose legal name is Daniel Hernandez, initially denied the offences but later entered a plea deal in exchange for a reduced sentence.

He testified against members of the Nine Trey Bloods gang, which he had previously been a member of, as part of the plea.

A video circulating online shows Tekashi's bloodied face after the attack in the Florida gym.
A video circulating online shows Tekashi's bloodied face after the attack in the Florida gym. Picture: Screengrab via ONLYinDADE Twitter

In 2019 he was given a two year prison sentence, a stark reduction from his original minimum sentence of 47 years.

His decision to enter the plea attracted plenty of unwelcome attention as other artists labelled him a 'snitch' for taking the deal.

The reason for the attack is unknown, but social media users have suggested that it could be connected to the controversy of his decision in the 2019 case.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The 18-year-old skier died in an avalanche

British skier, 18, dies in Swiss avalanche, with police still hunting for the other person buried in snow on the mountain
Emergency personnel work at the scene of a drone attack in Rzhyshchiv

Missiles and drones hit civilian buildings in Ukraine

Britain's 'most unwanted home' https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/131996066#/?channel=RES_BUY

‘Britain’s most unwanted home’ has been sitting on the market for over 14 years

The road rage incident took place last August

Shocking moment road rage pensioner chases motorcyclist through streets and slams into him, knocking him off his bike

French president Emmanuel Macron

Macron wants French pension plan implemented by ‘end of year’

The duke's candour about past drug use in his memoir has caused a stir about his US visa application.

Prince Harry's drug use could threaten his US visa, lawyer says

The planes flying over Europe

US nuclear bombers join NATO jets in mission over Europe's skies in show of strength to Vladimir Putin as tensions grow

Lindsey Bauer is now working at Bristol University

Teacher banned for sending 'aggressively sexual' texts to student is now working at university

An official uses a telescope to scan the horizon for a crescent moon that will determine the beginning of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Jakarta, Indonesia

Muslims in Asia begin marking holy month of Ramadan

Donald Trump alongside his lawyer and Stormy Daniels

Why could Donald Trump be getting arrested?

US authorities are preparing for civil unrest in the event of Trump's arrest.

Ring of steel around US landmarks as nation on tenterhooks ahead of Donald Trump ‘arrest’

Julia Wendell (l) who claims to be Madeliene McCann (r). Inset Julia with private detective Pia Johansson

Woman who claims she is Madeleine McCann fears she was poisoned with 35 prescription pills a day as a child

People get drinking water from a water-collecting point in Karachi, Pakistan

Quarter of world no access to clean drinking water, says UN

Boris Johnson picture alongside Houses of Parliament

What is the Privileges Committee? And who is on it?

A retired army soldier, right, protests demanding better pay and clashes with Lebanese army and riot police in Beirut

Security forces fire tear gas as Lebanon protesters try to storm government HQ

Ship collapses at Leith dry dock

25 injured with 15 in hospital after ship owned by Microsoft founder's estate topples over in Edinburgh dockyard

Latest News

See more Latest News

US and South Korean soldiers gather before a combined live-fire exercise in Pocheon, South Korea

North Korea fires cruise missiles as allies stage drills

Andrew Marr decoded what he thinks Boris Johnson's defence will be

I didn’t do it, or if I did, I didn’t knowingly do it: Andrew Marr decodes Boris Johnson’s Partygate defence
St Saviour's C of E Primary School

Girl, 5, dies of extremely rare Strep A infection at school in west London

Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson Partygate: What happened and why is he being investigated?

Emergency personnel work at the scene following a drone attack in the town of Rzhyshchiv in Ukraine

Russian drones kill four at student dormitory in Ukraine as rival summits end

Chinese president Xi Jinping, centre left, and Russian president Vladimir Putin, right, walk after their dinner at The Palace of the Facets in the Moscow Kremlin in Russia

President Xi’s visit to Russia one of ‘friendship and peace’, says China

An eyewitness of the Gwyneth Paltrow ski crash has suggested that the actress was the one responsible for the crash.

Gwyneth Paltrow left retired optometrist with brain damage after 'slamming' into him in ski crash, court hears
Irvo Otieno's mother Caroline Ouko holds a portrait of her son

Video shows US hospital patient pinned to floor before his death

The Privileges Committee has published new evidence relating to claims Boris Johnson misled the House of Commons over partygate

Boris Johnson 'could have shut down parties but didn't,' says official as more Partygate evidence released
Boris Johnson is facing a panel of MPs this afternoon

‘Hand on heart I did not lie to the House’: Boris Johnson battles to clear his name in four-hour Partygate showdown

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James and Boris

James O’Brien brandishes Boris Johnson as a ‘liar’ ahead of Partygate grilling

Boris Johnson partying justified because he was a 'key worker.'

Boris Johnson was a ‘key worker' justifiably having drinks with his ‘work bubble’, argues caller
'What is wrong with these people?!': James O'Brien blasts Boris Johnson and his supporters

'What is wrong with these people?!': James O'Brien blasts Boris Johnson and his supporters

'They were his rules!': Columnist Dan Hodges says Boris Johnson should have known what lockdown rules were

'They were his rules!': Columnist Dan Hodges says Boris Johnson should have known what lockdown rules were
Ben Kentish 'not convinced' Mark Rowley can continue leading the Met

Ben Kentish is 'not convinced' that Mark Rowley can continue leading the Met

Emotional caller reveals her shocking experience with female Met officers

Female Met officers refused to charge abusive partner, emotional caller reveals

James O'Brien on the Met Police

Ex-Met Officer tells James O'Brien: ‘you give up trying to fight’

Nick Ferrari and Zoe Bellingham

Ex-Police Watchdog claims Casey Review is ‘the end of the Met Police or the beginning of a new beginning’
LBC Presenter Andrew Marr gave his LBC Views on the war in Iraq twenty years on

Andrew Marr: We cannot ignore the ghost of Iraq - it reshaped the world order and not in the way the West intended
James and ex-air force caller

Ex-RAF caller tells James O’Brien of horror discovery during service in Iraq

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit