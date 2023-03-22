Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine beaten to a pulp in changing room of LA Fitness gym in Miami

The video posted online showed Tekashi walking past a crowd of shocked onlookers. Picture: Screengrab via ONLYinDADE Twitter

By Jenny Medlicott

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine was jumped by a gang in an LA fitness and labelled a 'rat' in a video posted of the attack- five years after he testified against former gang mates.

In a graphic video posted to social media, 6ix9ine, 26, is shown being repeatedly kicked and punched by a gang on the floor of an LA fitness changing room.

The attackers can also be heard repeatedly telling the rapper to 'shut the f*** up' while beating him. He's later shown leaving the gym with a bloodied face and walking past a crowd of gym goers.

One of the videos posted labels the rapper a 'rat' and says his behaviour won't be tolerated in their 'hood'.

(Warning: video contains strong language)

6ix9ine got jumped in LA Fitness bathroom, he was rushed to the hospital | #ONLYinDADE pic.twitter.com/PjxHAXD6Ft — ONLY in DADE (@ONLYinDADE) March 22, 2023

According to Tekashi's laywer, Lance Lazzaro, the 26-year-old tried to fight back but was outnumbered by the gang.

He also added that he had 'cuts to his face and bruises' after the incident and was later hospitalised. It is not yet known whether the rapper remains in hospital.

Tekashi was arrested in 2018 for a number of crimes, including drug-trafficking, attempted murder and armed robbery.

The rapper, whose legal name is Daniel Hernandez, initially denied the offences but later entered a plea deal in exchange for a reduced sentence.

He testified against members of the Nine Trey Bloods gang, which he had previously been a member of, as part of the plea.

A video circulating online shows Tekashi's bloodied face after the attack in the Florida gym. Picture: Screengrab via ONLYinDADE Twitter

In 2019 he was given a two year prison sentence, a stark reduction from his original minimum sentence of 47 years.

His decision to enter the plea attracted plenty of unwelcome attention as other artists labelled him a 'snitch' for taking the deal.

The reason for the attack is unknown, but social media users have suggested that it could be connected to the controversy of his decision in the 2019 case.