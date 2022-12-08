Incredibly rare Ferrari abandoned in garage goes on sale in US for staggering sum

By Chris Samuel

A Ferrari thought to be the last of its kind has gone on sale for a staggering sum after being abandoned in a garage.

It's thought the 1962 Ferrari 250 GT Series II Pininfarina Cabriolet is the last unrestored example in existence.

New York antique and classic car dealer Gullwing Motor Cars are offering the vintage motor for a whopping $1,275,000 (just over £1million).

Only 200 open-top versions the model were ever made.

Amazingly, every single body panel on the car is matching and original.

It was originally blue rather than silver, but it still has its factory red leather interior.

'Chassis 3051 has a factory completion date of November 25, 1961 and is the 152nd of a total of 200 units built,' the advert reads.

'It was first registered in Milan, Italy to its first owner.'

'In 1971 the Ferrari was exported from Europe to New York, NY USA. Today, this 250 PF Cab is ready for a straightforward and well-deserved restoration.'

It adds: 'Ferrari's first production convertible was a natural choice for playboys and aristocrats.

'The chance to join this exclusive club is a rare one and this highly original and remarkably preserved 250 GT certainly represents an exciting opportunity for its next loving owner.

It has a large V12 engine and was designed to be a long-distance cruiser for the wealthy and famous.