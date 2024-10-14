Rebekah Vardy 'ready to sue if Coleen Rooney says Wagatha Christie during I'm A Celeb stint'

Rebekah Vardy 'threatens to reignite war with Coleen Rooney'. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Rebekah Vardy is said to be ready to sue if Coleen Rooney says 'Wagatha Christie' during an I'm A Celeb stint.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Vardy has told lawyers to "keep an eye" on Rooney during her rumoured £1.5million stint on the reality TV show, it is understood.

The pair have hit headlines in recent years over their high-profile libel battle, dubbed 'Wagatha Christie'.

Vardy is said to be keen to remind TV bosses that she owns the trademark to the phrase.

It comes days after Vardy was ordered to pay Rooney a further £100,000 after she lost her High Court claim against Rooney in 2022.

Rooney accused Vardy of leaking her private information to the press on social media - with last week marking five years since the post at the heart of the dispute went viral.

Read more: Coleen Rooney 'signs up for I’m A Celeb' in wake of latest Wagatha Christie win

Read more: Rebekah Vardy ordered to pay Coleen Rooney further £100,000 after latest Wagatha Christie court battle

Coleen Rooney is rumoured to be appearing in this year's I'm A Celeb. Picture: Alamy

A source told the Sun: "Becky was absolutely agog to hear Coleen was doing I'm A Celeb and fears a whole new round of allegations about their Wag war.

"What's more, she knows Ant and Dec will make her the brunt of their jokes and be desperate to jump on the Wagatha Christie phrase.

"A very close eye will be kept on everything ITV air."

A source close to Rebekah added: "She thinks Coleen’s a hypocrite.

"She told friends it felt a bit rich for Coleen to bang on during the High Court libel row about how she liked to keep her life private and didn’t engage with exposure — and now she’s signed up to ITV’s biggest show."

Rooney is said to be flying out to Australia next month to join the reality series hosted by Ant McPartlin and Dec Donnelly.

"Any names suggested for I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! are just speculation," an ITV spokesperson said.