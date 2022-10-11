Record number of people not looking for work because of long-term illnesses

11 October 2022, 16:09

Record numbers of people not looking for work because of long-term illnesses
Record numbers of people not looking for work because of long-term illnesses. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

A record number of people in the UK are not looking for work because of a long-term illness, new figures show.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Data from the Office for National Statistics shows that the 'economic inactivity rate' - people of working age who are not in work or looking for a job - from June to August this year was at nearly 22%, up more than 6% from before the Covid-19 pandemic.

Read more: Mother walked in on Lucy Letby trying to murder her baby but was told 'trust me, I’m a nurse', court told

The number of people who are inactive because of a long-term illness hit nearly 2.5 million.

It comes as the unemployment rate fell to 3.5% in the same period - the lowest for almost 50 years.

ONS head of labour market and household statistics David Freeman said: "The number of people neither working nor looking for work continues to rise, with those who say this is because they're long-term sick reaching a record level.

Read more: Two Met officers charged after woman run over and killed by police car on 999 call

"While the number of job vacancies remains high after its long period of rapid growth, it has now dropped back a little, with a number of employers telling us they've reduced recruitment due to a variety of economic pressures.

"However, because unemployment is also down, there continues to be more vacancies than unemployed people."

A caller told LBC's Shelagh Fogarty on Tuesday that her ME and fibromyalgia - both chronic conditions - had made her think: "Okay, what's today going to hit me with and what can I do around that?

"Every day's very different - I see it like a bag of revels, you never know which is going to come out, and in my case it's heavily stacked with coffee."

The ONS figures also show that pay continues to fail to keep pace with cost of living increases driven by inflation.

Although the unemployment rate dropped to its lowest level since 1974, economists had predicted that the rate would stay steady at 3.6%, the rate it hit during the previous quarter.

Meanwhile, the number of UK workers on payrolls rose by 69,000 between August and September to 29.7 million.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Mee Kuen Chong's body was found in woodland

Expert body dissecter 'murdered and decapitated' vulnerable Malaysian pensioner, court told

Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng pictured at the Conservative party conference

Kwarteng's plans will boost UK growth before sharp fall in 2023, IMF says

Shante Daniel-Folkes (l) killed by police car on Stockwell Road in Brixton (r)

Two Met officers charged after woman run over and killed by police car on 999 call

Marine McCutcheon's brother, LJ, has died at the aged of 31

'My heart is forever broken': Martine McCutcheon's emotional tribute as brother dies aged 31

German investigators have discovered "evidence" of Madeleine McCann

Madeleine McCann prime suspect charged with a series of sex crimes against children in Portugal

Fashion designer Jessica Gallagher, 24, was laid to rest as Ireland mourns.

First funerals of Ireland explosion held as tight-knit community 'full of grief'

Meghan Markle has hit out at How I Met Your Mother and Jordan Peterson

Meghan Markle hits out at Hollywood shows and Jordan Peterson for stereotypes of 'crazy, hot women'

Lucy Letby is on trial for the murder of seven babies

Mother walked in on Lucy Letby trying to murder her baby but was told 'trust me, I’m a nurse', court told

A man has been charged after the attacks on Bishopsgate

Man, 25, charged over Bishopsgate robbery in which three 'have-a-go heroes' were knifed

Protestors blocked Kensington road, halting emergency services

Enraged drivers drag eco-mob off the road as protestors block fire engine and ambulance on route to emergency call

Nicole Barnes who was found dead on a couch

Mother-of-four, 29, was found dead next to her daughter, three, after missing school run

Harry spoke with Well Child Awards winners over video call from his Californian mansion

Harry tells struggling Brits to ‘muck in and help each other’ in video call from his Montecito mansion

Yesterday's strikes left at least 11 dead and 64 injured

Russian state TV blames Ukraine’s OWN air defence systems after civilians killed in missile onslaught

Cambridge Crown Court

Policeman, 31, accused of raping young girl five times before wiping his phone

Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng pictured at the Conservative party conference

Bank of England steps in again to bolster bond-buying plan after mini-Budget chaos

Full English: Not English, says an academic

Full English isn't English and neither is your Christmas dinner, academic claims

Latest News

See more Latest News

Adnan Syed

Prosecutors drop charges against Adnan Syed in ‘Serial’ case

Thailand funerals

Families mourn as Thai massacre victims are cremated

Crazy Rich Asians Premiere – London

Constance Wu ‘scared’ she would be ‘fired’ from Fresh Off The Boat

A firefighter looks at part of a wall falling from a residential building that was heavily damaged after a Russian attack in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine

More Russian missiles and drones strike Ukraine

An attendee walks outside the 2022 Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank Group in Washington

IMF downgrades outlook for global economy in 2023 amid Ukraine war

A protester holds a placard reading 'Stop Bloodshed in Iran' during a demonstration of thousands who showed their support for Iranian protesters standing up to their leadership over the death of a young woman in police custody, in The Hague, Netherlands

Iran’s crackdown on protests intensifies in Kurdish region

A Nissan car

Japanese carmaker Nissan says it is pulling out of Russia

An elderly man walks past a car shop that was destroyed after a Russian attack in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine

Missiles hit Zaporizhzhia as sirens elsewhere in Ukraine keep up fear

A medical worker runs past a burning car after a Russian attack in Kyiv, Ukraine

Russian war hawks demand more devastating strikes on Ukraine

Men carry clothes and a barrel with water after a landslide and flood ripped through Las Tejerias in Venezuela

Tales of survival emerge as Venezuela landslide death toll hits 34

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien lambasts Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng as he slams 'prioritisation of profit' in UK

James O'Brien lambasts Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng as he slams 'prioritisation of profit' in UK
Nick and Just stop Oil

'How utterly pathetic!': Nick Ferrari slams policing at climate protest

Cross Question with Iain Dale 10/10 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 10/10 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 10/10 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 10/10 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Are we really on the edge of full-scale nuclear war?

"They want more babies!"

Shelagh Fogarty slams cabinet member's idea to incentivise mothers to have children

Tom Swarbrick: I'm just not sure if the Home Secretary is pro-growth or anti-growth

Tom Swarbrick: I'm just not sure if the Home Secretary is pro-growth or anti-growth

James O'Brien hits out at 'lazy, cynical political point-scoring' against Nicola Sturgeon

James O'Brien hits out at 'lazy, cynical political point-scoring' against Nicola Sturgeon

‘Horrific’: A student takes their life every five days, Shadow Mental Health Minister reveals

‘Horrific’: Nick Ferrari in shock as Shadow Minister reveals a uni student takes their life every five days
Iran Human Rights director: ‘at least 185 people killed by authorities so far’

Iran Human Rights director: ‘at least 185 people killed by authorities so far’

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit