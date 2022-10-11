Two Met officers charged after woman run over and killed by police car on 999 call

Shante Daniel-Folkes (l) killed by police car on Stockwell Road in Brixton (r). Picture: social media

By Stephen Rigley

Two Metropolitan Police officers have been charged with driving offences after an investigation into a fatal crash in south London.

Shante Daniel-Folkes, 25, was killed after being struck by a police vehicle driven by PC Nadeem Patel on Stockwell Road in Brixton on July last year.

PC Nadeem Patel, 27, is accused of causing death by dangerous driving, watchdog the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said.

PC Gary Thomson, 30, who was in a separate police vehicle at the time, is accused of dangerous driving.

Both officers were responding to an emergency incident at the time, the IOPC said. They are currently on restricted duties.

They will appear at Westminster Magistrates Court on Monday October 17.

Shante Daniel-Folkes who was killed in a police car crash. Picture: social media

The IOPC said: "The charges relate to an incident on June 9 last year in which Shante Daniel-Folkes, 25, was hit by a police vehicle driven by PC Patel on Stockwell Road in Brixton. PC Thomson was in a separate police vehicle. Both officers were responding to an emergency incident at the time.

"Ms Daniel-Folkes sadly died at the scene of the collision and our sympathies remain with her family and loved ones.

Our investigation concluded in May 2022, when we provided a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) which authorised the charges."