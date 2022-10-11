Nurse Lucy Letby ‘killed five-day-old premature baby by injecting air into his stomach,’ murder trial hears

11 October 2022, 11:54 | Updated: 11 October 2022, 12:30

Lucy Letby is on trial for the murder of seven babies
Lucy Letby is on trial for the murder of seven babies. Picture: Rex/Shutterstock/Alamy

By Asher McShane

A children's nurse accused of murdering seven premature babies and attacking 10 others killed a five-day-old boy in intensive care by injecting air into his stomach through a nose tube, a court heard.

Lucy Letby allegedly killed the baby boy, child C, just six days after murdering for the first time, when she killed another baby boy, child A, and days later attacked his twin sister, child B, while working at the neo-natal unit at the Countess of Chester Hospital.

Child C died because the air injected into his stomach made him unable to breathe and he suffered a cardiac arrest, Nick Johnson KC, told the jury on the second day of the prosecution opening at Manchester Crown Court.

The boy had been born prematurely at 30 weeks on June 10, 2015, weighing only 800 grams, but despite going into intensive care was in good condition.

Five days later, on the nightshift of June 14, Letby was supposed to be looking after another, more poorly baby, in another room.

But she was the only person in the room when Child C suddenly and unexpectedly collapsed.

Prosecutor Mr Johnson said: "Again, taking a step back, you can now see there was a pattern emerging.

"Lucy Letby was the only person working on the night shift when child C died who had also been working on either of the shifts when child A died and his twin sister child B collapsed.

"What we are going to see, as we progress, is that Lucy Letby's method of attacking the babies in the neo-natal unit was beginning to develop.

"She had injected air into the bloodstream of the first twins, child A and B, and varied this approach by injecting air into child C's stomach via the nasogastric tube."

Letby, 32, denies seven counts of murder and 10 counts of attempted murder.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

A man has been charged after the attacks on Bishopsgate

Man, 25, charged over Bishopsgate robbery in which three 'have-a-go heroes' were knifed

Protestors blocked Kensington road, halting emergency services

Enraged drivers drag eco-mob off the road as protestors block fire engine and ambulance on route to emergency call

Nicole Barnes who was found dead on a couch

Mother-of-four, 29, was found dead next to her daughter, three, after missing school run

Harry spoke with Well Child Awards winners over video call from his Californian mansion

Harry tells struggling Brits to ‘muck in and help each other’ in video call from his Montecito mansion

Yesterday's strikes left at least 11 dead and 64 injured

Russian state TV blames Ukraine’s OWN air defence systems after civilians killed in missile onslaught

Cambridge Crown Court

Policeman, 31, accused of raping young girl five times before wiping his phone

Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng pictured at the Conservative party conference

Bank of England steps in again to bolster bond-buying plan after mini-Budget chaos

Full English: Not English, says an academic

Full English isn't English and neither is your Christmas dinner, academic claims

The aftermath of yesterday's attack in Kyiv

Russian troops are 'exhausted', running out of supplies and sent to their deaths by 'flawed' Putin - GCHQ chief

The government is set to introduce fresh guidance for schools.

Fury as school guidance set to include separate gender-neutral toilets under 'common sense' proposals

Police searching for Stefan Sylvestre issued a new image of what he looks like now, and warned the public not to approach him

Police hunting Katie Piper’s acid attacker believe he fled country over two months ago after prison recall

LAS staff are set to vote on industrial action

London Ambulance Service staff to vote on strike action over pay row

TfL bosses bow to wokeism with language guide

Woke TfL bosses ban the word 'accident' in case some people find it offensive

A G7 call will be held on Tuesday to discuss the war in Ukraine.

'Nobody wants peace more than Ukraine': Truss to tell G7 leaders to 'stay the course' in battle against Putin

Police at the scene of the stabbing in the City last Thursday

Man arrested after three stabbed in City of London while trying to prevent bike thefts

Jack Sepple, 23, was given a life sentence

Man jailed for life after 'brutal and cowardly' murder of teenage girlfriend

Latest News

See more Latest News

A protester holds a placard reading 'Stop Bloodshed in Iran' during a demonstration of thousands who showed their support for Iranian protesters standing up to their leadership over the death of a young woman in police custody, in The Hague, Netherlands

Iran’s crackdown on protests intensifies in Kurdish region

An elderly man walks past a car shop that was destroyed after a Russian attack in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine

Missiles hit Zaporizhzhia as sirens elsewhere in Ukraine keep up fear

A medical worker runs past a burning car after a Russian attack in Kyiv, Ukraine

Russian war hawks demand more devastating strikes on Ukraine

Men carry clothes and a barrel with water after a landslide and flood ripped through Las Tejerias in Venezuela

Tales of survival emerge as Venezuela landslide death toll hits 34

A foreign traveller arrives at Haneda Airport in Tokyo

Tourists flock to Japan after Covid restrictions lifted

DJ Art Laboe in his studio

‘Oldies but goodies’: Longtime radio DJ Art Laboe dies aged 97

Travis Gienger from Anoka, Minnesota, stands behind his winning pumpkin at the 49th World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off in Half Moon Bay, California

Giant pumpkin wins California contest and sets US record

Dairy cows graze on a farm near Oxford in the South Island of New Zealand

New Zealand proposes taxing cow burps as part of plan to tackle climate change

El Salvador Tropical Weather

Hurricane Julia drenches Central America in rainfall, killing 28

Shakira at Ivor Novello Awards 2022

Shakira becomes latest celebrity to voice support for women of Iran

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Nick and Just stop Oil

'How utterly pathetic!': Nick Ferrari slams policing at climate protest

Cross Question with Iain Dale 10/10 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 10/10 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 10/10 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 10/10 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Are we really on the edge of full-scale nuclear war?

"They want more babies!"

Shelagh Fogarty slams cabinet member's idea to incentivise mothers to have children

Tom Swarbrick: I'm just not sure if the Home Secretary is pro-growth or anti-growth

Tom Swarbrick: I'm just not sure if the Home Secretary is pro-growth or anti-growth

James O'Brien hits out at 'lazy, cynical political point-scoring' against Nicola Sturgeon

James O'Brien hits out at 'lazy, cynical political point-scoring' against Nicola Sturgeon

‘Horrific’: A student takes their life every five days, Shadow Mental Health Minister reveals

‘Horrific’: Nick Ferrari in shock as Shadow Minister reveals a uni student takes their life every five days
Iran Human Rights director: ‘at least 185 people killed by authorities so far’

Iran Human Rights director: ‘at least 185 people killed by authorities so far’

First Days charity

Global’s Make Some Noise 2022: Meet First Days, the charity that aims to reduce the long term effect of poverty on children

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit