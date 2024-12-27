Nigel Farage threatens to sue Kemi Badenoch amid membership 'fakery' row as Reform boss brands claims 'disgusting'

A row has erupted over Reform UK's claims about membership. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Nigel Farage has threatened legal action after Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch claimed Reform UK was faking its membership numbers.

Earlier this week, Reform UK claimed they now have more members than the Tories - 141,000 compared to the Conservative’s 131,680.

Mrs Badenoch, however, has accused the party of faking this number in a series of social media posts.

Writing on X, she alleged that the counter - displayed on Reform’s website to mark its “historic” membership - is fake and designed “to tick up automatically.”

Mr Farage has branded these allegations “absolutely disgusting” as other high-profile members of the party called for him to launch legal action against the leader of the opposition.

Manipulating your own supporters at Xmas eh, Nigel?

It’s not real. It’s a fake ⏰ coded to tick up automatically. We’ve been watching the back end for days and can also see they’ve just changed the code to link to a different site as people point this out.



Farage doesn’t… https://t.co/2tAsszfHsG — Kemi Badenoch (@KemiBadenoch) December 26, 2024

"I'm going to take some action in the next couple of days. I've got to decide exactly what it is, but I'm certainly not going to take it lying down," he told Sky News.

"I think it's an absolutely outrageous thing for her to have said," he continued. "I know she's got a very bad temper. I know she's well known for lashing out at people, but I am not at all happy, and I'm going to take some action."

Reform chairman Zia Yusuf launched a social poll asking supporters if hard-right Farage should sue Mrs Badenoch for “libel.”

Sources close to the Reform leader have also suggested legal action is on the cards.

A source told the Telegraph: “The more I read, the worse it gets for Kemi.

“Not only has she lied and embarrassed herself, but she's shown a horrific lack of judgement.

“Our membership has surged even more thanks to her ludicrous conspiracy theories.”

Meanwhile, Nigel Farage told GB News: “The idea that the leader of His Majesty's Loyal Opposition is accusing me of fraud is absolutely disgusting.

“She may be used to being in a party that lies to the British public. We are not.

“We put that digital tracker up a few days ago showing every single person that goes online, gives us their postcode, and pays us £25.

Hi Kemi, this is very embarrassing for you. Here is a screenshot of our internal membership numbers.



Whether you like it or not, we have more members. We are the real opposition. https://t.co/mS8VbkAi8N pic.twitter.com/Rb47zrsZ04 — Reform UK (@reformparty_uk) December 26, 2024

“Even since we went through that number yesterday morning, the numbers are rocketing where another five or six thousand higher than we were when we went past the Conservative Party.

“I know that Kemi Badenoch is well known for her aggression and for lashing out.

“But to accuse me of not understanding the digital age, when I've got 5.5 million followers on social media and she's got fewer than a third of a million, frankly, was a bit rich.

“The truth is there is a massive shift going on in British politics.”

He continued: “If the Conservative Party want us to call in one of the big four auditors to check the validity of our numbers against the ballot papers that were sent out at the leadership contest, thousands of which went to lapsed Conservative members... I think if the truth came out she'd be very, very embarrassed indeed.

“I don't mind all sorts of comments being made about me, but to be accused by her of being a fraudster - I'm sorry, I'm not going to let this rest.”

Richard Tice hits back over Kemi Badenoch's claim about Reform's membership numbers

Writing on Boxing Day, Mrs Badenoch suggested Farage “doesn’t understand the digital age” and has been “found out.”

In a later tweet responding to Badenoch, Farage said: "Kemi says I don’t understand the digital age.

"I have 5.4m followers and she has 320k.

"We understand you are bitter, upset and angry that we are now the second biggest party in British politics, and that the Conservative brand is dying under your leadership.

"However, this not an excuse to accuse us of committing fraud.

"We will gladly invite one of the Big 4 firms in to audit our membership numbers as long as you do the same.

"We have also heard from many Tory whistleblowers that will swear under affidavits that ballots were sent out to long expired or resigned ex-members in your leadership election.

"It’s an open secret at CCHQ that your membership numbers are fake."

Richard Tice, deputy leader of Reform, told LBC that Badenoch's reaction is "hysterical".

He told Simon Marks on Thursday: "This is hysterical, it's just deeply, deeply embarrassing for someone who repeatedly has claimed to be an engineer.

"Of course we haven't fiddled the numbers, of course those numbers are bang-on accurate, she's effectively accused Nigel and us at Reform of fraud.

"I mean it's a pretty serious allegation and it shows her and her colleagues at the Conservative party don't understand technology, that number is pulled via a website, via our server directly from our nation builder database and is the accurate number.

He later added: "This is a very embarrassing day for Kemi and she'll end up having to apologise".