Retired vet, 77, found dead in garden after he was attacked by seven dogs including his own pet

Tony Harrington died in November last year. Picture: Facebook

By Jasmine Moody

A retired vet was discovered dead in his garden after being bitten by seven dogs including one of his own.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Antony Harrington, 77, was attacked by the dogs, which is understood to include several large Bernese mountain dogs.

He suffered a suspected cardiac arrest and was declared dead at the scene in Little Packington, Warwickshire.

Detectives are still trying to work out whether the bites led to his death or if he was attacked after dying.

The seven dogs have been seized by police.

He was attacked by seven dogs including Bernese Mountain dogs (file image). Picture: Alamy

He died on November 25 last year.

Read more: Three British aid workers among victims of Israeli air strike on food convoy

Read more: Urgent appeal after convicted killer absconds from London mental health facility

He was a steam locomotive enthusiast - and The National Traction Engine Trust paid tribute to him on social media ahead of his funeral, which was held in Coleshill, Warwickshire in March.

Its post on Facebook read: “We were saddened to hear of the death of Tony Harrington last November.

“Tony was tragically killed last November and circumstances surrounding his death are still part of a police investigation.”

A source told The Sun: “Tony always loved animals and had a huge black terrier of his own. The dogs, which police seized, included his own pet and six which were owned by a friend living with Tony at the time.

“What happened is horrific — no one knows why the dogs attacked him.”

Mr Harrington ran a veterinary surgery in Birmingham's Hodge Hill called The Lodge with his late wife Louise from 1980 until they both retired.

A 75-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of owning a dog dangerously out of control.

A spokesman for Warwickshire Police said: "Enquiries are ongoing and it is yet to be determined whether the bites caused the death, or the man had died prior to being bitten.”