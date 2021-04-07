Breaking News

Richard Okorogheye: Body found in lake confirmed as missing teenager

A body found in Epping Forest has been confirmed as Richard Okorogheye. Picture: PA

By Will Taylor

A body found in a lake in Epping Forest has been confirmed as missing teenager Richard Okorogheye.

The 19-year-old disappeared from his home in Ladbroke Grove in West London on March 22.

The Metropolitan Police said his death is being treated as unexplained but officers do not believe at this stage that there was "any third-party involvement".

A post-mortem took place today and while the cause of death has not yet been confirmed, it found no evidence of physical trauma or assault.

An investigation into Mr Okorogheye’s death is ongoing. His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

His death has been reported to the Met's Directorate of Professional Standards and the Independent Office for Police Conduct because he was reported missing before he was discovered, which the force said was routine.

Detective Superintendent Danny Gosling, Head of the Met's Central West Public Protection Unit, said: "My deepest sympathies go out to Richard's family at this incredibly difficult time.

"This was not the outcome that any of us had hoped for and we will ensure that his grieving family are well-supported by specially trained officers.

"I would like to extend my thanks to the many officers, staff and members of the public who have each played a part in the extensive effort to locate Richard."

Search teams continue to investigate parts of Epping Forest, in Loughton.

Mr Okorogheye was last seen leaving his home at about 8.30pm on March 22 and went southbound on a bus from Ladbroke Grove.

Police found he took a taxi from West London to a residential street in Loughton, Essex, then walked along a lane towards Epping Forest after midnight on Tuesday, March 23, which was the last time he was seen.