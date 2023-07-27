Rishi Sunak heckled at infected blood inquiry after failing to confirm timeframe for wider compensation scheme

The prime minister failed to answer a number of questions at the inquiry on Wednesday. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

The Prime Minister was heckled as he gave evidence at the infected blood inquiry on Wednesday.

Rishi Sunak failed to answer questions during the inquiry about a compensation scheme for victims of the NHS scandal.

It has been estimated that thousands of people were infected with HIV and hepatitis by contaminated blood between 1970 and 1991, in what is recognised as one of the worst treatment disasters in NHS history.

When giving evidence on Wednesday, Sir Brian Langstaff, chairman of the inquiry was forced to remind people that there is a tradition of “respecting witnesses” due to audience reactions to the prime minister.

Mr Sunak acknowledged the infected blood inquiry is not just about “historic wrongs”, as every four days one person will die as a result of the scandal.

But at present, only an interim payment scheme is in place for victims or bereaved partners, which was set up in October 2022.

Mr Sunak declined to give a timeframe on Wednesday for a scheme for those whose children or parents died.

It comes after campaigners of the scandal have called on the government to compensate all those affected.

However the government has said it will not decide on the matter until a full report is produced - which is expected in autumn.

Mr Sunak leaving the inquiry on Wednesday. Picture: Alamy

Mr Sunak said he understood victims have been “let down for decades by successive governments” but was met with disdain from the audience after his refusal to lay out a timeframe.

Inquiry counsel Jenni Richards KC asked: “Over three years and still no concrete compensation framework insights and no information about what it might look like. Is that good enough?"

Mr Sunak replied: "Now, having not been at the time responsible for initiating this inquiry in 2018, 2017 when it was announced and determining its terms of reference, it's hard for me to second guess the process that was envisaged at the time or what I would have done differently."

The audience erupted into laughter shortly after the prime minister said that “work continues at pace” in the government to address the inquiry.

Mr Sunak also failed to answer whether the government has plans in place on how to act when the inquiry conclusion is announced - despite being asked multiple times.

Those affected by the blood inquiry gathered outside with placards on Wednesday. Picture: Alamy

The inquiry was established in 2017 to examine how thousands of patients in the UK were infected with HIV and hepatitis C through contaminated blood products in the 1970s and 1980s.

About 2,400 people died in what has been labelled the worst treatment disaster in the history of the NHS.

Thousands of adults and approximately 380 children received infected blood products or transfusions during treatment by the NHS, the inquiry previously heard.

Many had the blood-clotting disorder haemophilia and were given injections of the US product Factor VIII.

Following Mr Sunak’s evidence on Wednesday, campaign group Factor 8 said: "Regrettably, the prime minister offered neither new information nor commitments to the victims and bereaved families of the Infected Blood Scandal.

"Despite our impassioned plea in the letter delivered to him on Monday, urging swift action in line with the inquiry's recommendations, he did not take this golden opportunity to advance the cause of justice for victims and their families. Our hearts are heavy."