Rishi Sunak heckled at infected blood inquiry after failing to confirm timeframe for wider compensation scheme

27 July 2023, 01:42

The prime minister failed to answer a number of questions at the inquiry on Wednesday.
The prime minister failed to answer a number of questions at the inquiry on Wednesday. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

The Prime Minister was heckled as he gave evidence at the infected blood inquiry on Wednesday.

Rishi Sunak failed to answer questions during the inquiry about a compensation scheme for victims of the NHS scandal.

It has been estimated that thousands of people were infected with HIV and hepatitis by contaminated blood between 1970 and 1991, in what is recognised as one of the worst treatment disasters in NHS history.

When giving evidence on Wednesday, Sir Brian Langstaff, chairman of the inquiry was forced to remind people that there is a tradition of “respecting witnesses” due to audience reactions to the prime minister.

Mr Sunak acknowledged the infected blood inquiry is not just about “historic wrongs”, as every four days one person will die as a result of the scandal.

But at present, only an interim payment scheme is in place for victims or bereaved partners, which was set up in October 2022.

Mr Sunak declined to give a timeframe on Wednesday for a scheme for those whose children or parents died.

It comes after campaigners of the scandal have called on the government to compensate all those affected.

However the government has said it will not decide on the matter until a full report is produced - which is expected in autumn.

Read more: Rishi Sunak has failed to embrace an opportunity to advance justice for victims of the infected blood scandal

Read more: Infected blood inquiry demands compensation payments extended to parents and children of victims

Mr Sunak leaving the inquiry on Wednesday.
Mr Sunak leaving the inquiry on Wednesday. Picture: Alamy

Mr Sunak said he understood victims have been “let down for decades by successive governments” but was met with disdain from the audience after his refusal to lay out a timeframe.

Inquiry counsel Jenni Richards KC asked: “Over three years and still no concrete compensation framework insights and no information about what it might look like. Is that good enough?"

Mr Sunak replied: "Now, having not been at the time responsible for initiating this inquiry in 2018, 2017 when it was announced and determining its terms of reference, it's hard for me to second guess the process that was envisaged at the time or what I would have done differently."

The audience erupted into laughter shortly after the prime minister said that “work continues at pace” in the government to address the inquiry.

Mr Sunak also failed to answer whether the government has plans in place on how to act when the inquiry conclusion is announced - despite being asked multiple times.

Those affected by the blood inquiry gathered outside with placards on Wednesday.
Those affected by the blood inquiry gathered outside with placards on Wednesday. Picture: Alamy

The inquiry was established in 2017 to examine how thousands of patients in the UK were infected with HIV and hepatitis C through contaminated blood products in the 1970s and 1980s.

About 2,400 people died in what has been labelled the worst treatment disaster in the history of the NHS.

Thousands of adults and approximately 380 children received infected blood products or transfusions during treatment by the NHS, the inquiry previously heard.

Many had the blood-clotting disorder haemophilia and were given injections of the US product Factor VIII.

Following Mr Sunak’s evidence on Wednesday, campaign group Factor 8 said: "Regrettably, the prime minister offered neither new information nor commitments to the victims and bereaved families of the Infected Blood Scandal.

"Despite our impassioned plea in the letter delivered to him on Monday, urging swift action in line with the inquiry's recommendations, he did not take this golden opportunity to advance the cause of justice for victims and their families. Our hearts are heavy."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Sinead O’Connor has died aged 56

Tributes to Irish pop icon Sinead O'connor who died aged 56 - just 18 months after beloved son Shane's death

Abdel-Majed Abdel Bary was awaiting the verdict of his trial earlier this month.

British rapper-turned Jihadi, Abdel-Majed Abdel Bary, found dead in Spanish prison ahead of terror charges verdict

Congress UFOs

US concealing programme to retrieve UFOs, says ex-intelligence officer

Sir Keir has hardened Labour's gender stance.

Keir Starmer insists a woman is an ‘adult female’ as he says gender self-identification is not ‘right way forward’

Michael Jackson taken to hospital

Michael Jackson employees ‘had no legal duty to protect children from pop star’

Fires have been raging for several days and a state of emergency has now been declared

Death toll rises amid Mediterranean wildfires as more countries tackle blazes after Rhodes state of emergency declared

President Biden's son Hunter

Plea deal for President Joe Biden's son Hunter collapses in court as judge refuses to sign it off

Hunter Biden

Hunter Biden denies two tax charges after plea deal unravels

Russia Ukraine

Ukraine carried out attack on Crimean bridge, security chief says

Netherlands Ship Fire

Crew member dies as fire on ship carrying 3,000 cars burns out of control

The Independent Office for Police Conduct announced an investigation was being launched on Wednesday.

Devon and Cornwall Police Chief Constable suspended eight months into role amid 'serious' misconduct allegations

Niger Tensions

Niger’s president ‘detained in attempted coup’

Sinead O’Connor has died aged 56

Irish music legend Sinead O’Connor dies aged 56 - just 18 months after death of her 17-year-old son Shane

Paul-Henri Nargeolet's friend has revealed he tried to talk Nargeolet out of joining the expedition.

Sub expert and friend of passenger on Titan is ‘deeply troubled’ after explorer ignored his ‘grave concerns’ for safety

Israel Politics Photo Gallery

Israel’s highest court to hear petitions against new law weakening its power

Yorkshire Water said they were unable to check the footage before it went out

Yorkshire Water ridiculed after latest advert features footage from Russian bar and left-hand drive car from Ukraine

Latest News

See more Latest News

Hundreds of migrants on board the boat which later capsized and sank off southern Greece

Watchdog opens probe into role of EU border agency in Mediterranean boat tragedy

APTOPIX Hunter Biden

Hunter Biden’s plea deal on tax charges falls apart after judge voices concerns

Passengers on the flight filmed cabin crew giving out KFC from buckets

British Airways passengers on 12-hour flight given KFC from buckets after 'fridge issue' with in-flight meals
Amazon-iRobot

Amazon to pay 15% less for iRobot after vacuum maker takes on debt

Philippines Asia Typhoon

Typhoon Doksuri causes death and devastation in northern Philippines

Andrew Malkinson served 17 years in prison for a rape he did not commit

'I've suffered incalculably': Innocent man who spent 17 years in jail for rape he didn't commit finally cleared
Kevin Spacey said he was 'humbled' after being cleared of all charges following a trial at Southwark Crown Court

Double Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey 'humbled' as he's tearfully cleared of all sex assault charges
Dame Alice Rose will step down

NatWest's value drops by £850m after CEO quits £5.2m-a-year job following Nigel Farage bank account row
Bear was ordered to pay out the highest amount awarded in a case of this kind

Jailed reality star Stephen Bear ordered to pay £200,000 to Georgia Harrison for sharing sex tape on OnlyFans
Luxury cars worth around £100million were on board

'Electric vehicle sparks huge blaze' on cargo ship carrying £100m of cars in North Sea leaving one sailor dead

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Meghan's podcast series was cancelled after was season.

Spotify loses out on £34m after podcasting 'write offs' with high-profile contracts including Harry and Meghan
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Harry and Meghan back 'positive masculinity' charity that 'engages men as allies in equality'
Prince George has turned 10

Smiling Prince George looks smart and relaxed in new portrait marking his 10th birthday

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Caller says the police responding to his mental health call saved his life

'Without the police, I wouldn't be here': Caller says lack of support from social services led to a suicide attempt
‘She mentions that too often it’s young black males’: David Lammy condemns the Home Secretary for portraying knife crime as a race issue

'Young people are dying on our streets': David Lammy condemns lack of action over tacking knife crime
Nick Ferrari

'You wouldn't allow that for a junior cashier': Nick Ferrari on the 'incompetence' surrounding Nigel Farage's bank row
David Lammy

'We're in a country where class matters': David Lammy points to the merits of affirmative action
Climate activist criticises government for lack of urgency towards climate crisis

'Politicians aren't grasping the scale of the crisis': Environmental activist condemns MPs' climate U-turns
Shelagh Fogarty

'They knew it was a burning island': Caller furious at airline for letting her travel to Rhodes
Rishi Sunak

'What sort of future is Rishi Sunak trying to create?': Caller questions PM's evasive stance on climate change
stanley

UK needs to 'at the very least' rejoin the European Environment Agency, Stanley Johnson insists
Why Barbie isn’t the feminist propaganda it thinks it is.

'Barbie isn’t the feminist propaganda it thinks it is'

Sangita Myska caller feared 'ridicule' after his wife suffered a miscarriage

'I didn't dare shed a tear': Sangita Myska caller feared 'ridicule' after his wife suffered a miscarriage

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit