Sunak insists Braverman has 'learned from her mistake' as Starmer brands restoring Home Sec an 'act of weakness'

Rishi Sunak has insisted that embattled Home Secretary Suella Braverman has "learned from her mistake" as he faces opposition criticism for re-appointing her she resigned for a security breach. Picture: Getty / LBC

By Chris Samuel

Rishi Sunak has insisted that embattled Home Secretary Suella Braverman has "learned from her mistake" as he faces opposition criticism for re-appointing her after she resigned for a security breach.

Speaking to reporters during a visit to Croydon University Hospital, the Prime Minister was asked by reporters whether the instability of recent weeks has anything to do with Brexit or whether there was an ongoing “civil war” within the Conservatives.

The newly-appointed PM declined to deny suggestions that officials warned him against reinstating Suella Braverman at the Home Office and said the Fareham MP “raised” the issue with him before he gave her the job.

He said: “The Home Secretary has acknowledged the mistake, she’s recognised she made a mistake, she’s taken accountability for that and that’s the right thing.

“Now, as I said in Parliament earlier this week, she raised this topic with me when I discussed reappointing her as Home Secretary and I’m confident that she’s learned from her mistake.”

He insisted he does not regret the appointment, saying: “No, as I have said, she’s accepted her mistake and learned from it, and I’m confident of that.”

He said The Chancellor has already difficult decisions were going to have to be made, and that he was going to "work through those with her".

Labour leader Keir Starmer branded the PM's failure to sack Braverman "weak". Picture: Alamy

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has criticised her return to Cabinet and accused Mr Sunak of doing a "grubby deal trading national security because he was scared to lose another leadership election" in the PM's first PMQs in the hot seat.

Speaking to Sky News this morning, Mr Starmer said: "I've been director of public prosecutions. I know how important it is for the home secretary to be trusted because others have to share documents with her.

"And to be sacked last week for a breach of security and now to be put back in place as the home secretary is an act of weakness from the prime minister.

"He should sack her - that will be the strong thing to do. That's what I would do if I was prime minister."

Rishi Sunak spoke to reporters during a visit to a hospital in south London. Picture: Getty

Mrs Braverman resigned from the same role under Liz Truss after admitting to two data breaches.

In her resignation letter, she said she had emailed Cabinet papers from a private email account and criticised the then Prime Minister's approach on immigration.

Liz Truss subsequently resigned after losing the support of the party, and six days after Mrs Braverman left government she was brought back to Cabinet in the same role by the new PM.