Giggling Kate tries on lifejacket as she gets stuck into new role on visit to Navy base

Kate laughed as she tried on a lifejacket on a visit to a Naval base. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

The Princess of Wales was seen bursting into laughter as she inflated her life vest during a visit to a Royal Navy airfield.

Kate, 41, who looked elated as she inflated a bright orange life jacket while on the visit to the Royal Navy Air Station in Yeovilton.

She closed her eyes and winced as the jacket inflated quickly and, just like in an emergency, with force.

This led her to fall into a fit of giggles, just as one of the crew members helped her.

Kate tries on a lifejacket during a visit to a naval base. Picture: Alamy

Kate tries on lifejacket. Picture: Alamy

The princess, who is commodore-in-chief of the Fleet Air Arm as of last month, donned a £549 black blazer from Holland Cooper which she has worn previously, with gold button detailing, paired with trousers and £650 black pumps with a thick heel from Gianvito Rossi for the visit.

Kate Middleton tries on life jacket during base visit

Upon arrival at the naval base, the princess was pictured shaking hands with workers in the tower, where staff work hard to ensure the safe operation of RNAS Yeovilton.

While there, she had the chance to communicate with the crew members onboard an airborne Wildcat flight.

She was then shown around the hangar where she met personnel to discuss the different operations that take place within the Fleet Air Arm.

The Princess of Wales visits Royal Naval Air Station Yeovilton,. Picture: Alamy

Her solo visit comes as Prince William prepares to fly to New York later this afternoon where he has a busy week of engagements in New York Climate Week, ahead of events surrounding this year's Earthshot Prize.

He will also be travelling to Singapore in November to host the awards.

It is unclear yet as to whether Kate will join Wills for the trip to Asia.