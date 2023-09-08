Kate tells well-wisher to 'hold on and cherish' memories of late Queen as Royal Family leads nation's tributes

Kate urges well-wisher to 'hold onto' and 'cherish' memories of the late Queen. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

The Princess of Wales has urged people to "hold onto and cherish" their "wonderful" memories of the late Queen Elizabeth II on the first anniversary of her death.

Kate wore earrings that once belonged to the Queen as she attended a private service at St Davids Cathedral in Pembrokeshire with her husband Prince William.

Dressed in a burgundy coat and hat and the late Queen's pearl earrings, Kate beamed at well-wishers.

And in a touching moment, she told one well-wisher to "hold onto" and "cherish" the "wonderful" memories of the Queen.

William and Kate greet well-wishers as they pay their respects to The Queen. Picture: Alamy

Prince William and Kate, Princess of Wales visit St Davids Cathedral, in St Davids, Wales on the first anniversary of the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Picture: Alamy

Outside the cathedral, she spoke with flying instructor Patricia Mawuli Porter OBE, who told her about how she loved the Queen's warmth.

Kate replied: "We all have wonderful memories of her, we have to hold on to them, cherish them."

William also waved at the crowds gathered outside the church as they applauded to support the couple.

After the short service, the couple paused at a photo of the Queen to pay their respects before placing two bunches of white roses in front of the photograph.

William and Kate had been due to arrive at 12.25pm, but eventually turned up around 1.30pm after their arrival was delayed by fog.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla leave Crathie Parish Church, near Balmoral, after a church service, to mark the first anniversary of the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Picture: Alamy

The trip came at the same time as Prince Harry made a shock and secret visit to St George's Chapel, the Windsor church where the Queen is buried.

It came as the Royal Family collectively mourned the monarch. Earlier, the King looked emotional as he left Crathie Kirk near Balmoral having paid a moving tribute to his adored mother.

In an unprecedented break with tradition, signifying how touched he has been by the country's grief at her passing but also pride in a remarkable life of public duty, His Majesty recalled his mother's 'long life, devoted service and all she meant to so many of us'.

Initially Charles, 74, had planned only to mark his mother's death – and his own grief-tinged accession – in 'quiet contemplation' at home in Scotland.In doing so he would follow the same pattern that Queen Elizabeth chose to adopt for 70 years, marking her father King George VI's death privately.

But in recent weeks he began to have a change of heart, having been so deeply touched by the global outpouring of grief after his mother died on September 8 last year.