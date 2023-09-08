Prince Harry spotted leaving Windsor Castle after paying respects to the Queen at St George's Chapel

Prince Harry has been spotted at Windsor. Picture: Alamy/Social media

By Will Taylor

Prince Harry has been spotted leaving St George's Chapel in Windsor in a surprise visit to the Queen's grave.

The Duke of Sussex is believed to have paid his respects to the late monarch, who died a year ago today.

He had flown in to London for a charity event on Thursday but was not expected to meet senior royals.

However, images have since emerged that he stopped at Windsor Castle to visit the Queen's grave.

Harry was photographed leaving the chapel on his own and it is not known if he was joined by other royals in the church.

Senior members of the family are paying tribute to the monarch privately at the Balmoral estate in Scotland, with the King attending a memorial service at a church there.

He released a statement praising "her long life, devoted service and all she meant to so many of us".

"I am deeply grateful, too, for the love and support that has been shown to my wife and myself during this year as we do our utmost to be of service to you all," he said.

As the photo of Harry emerged, Prince William and Kate were over at St Davids, in Wales, paying their respects at the cathedral there.

They were set to meet locals, including some who met the Queen when she visited the area in the past.

They wrote on Twitter: "Today we remember the extraordinary life and legacy of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth. We all miss you. W & C."

They were also well away from each other on Thursday, as Harry attended an awards do with WellChild, a charity he has been patron of for more than a decade, while William visited Bournemouth.

That is despite him and William, who have shown no sign of ending their years-long feud, putting on a united front at Windsor a year ago, as they took a walkabout with Kate and Meghan to meet the public as they grieved the loss of the Queen.

Prince Harry was spotted at Windsor. Picture: Alamy

Harry publicly spoke about Elizabeth II when he was at the WellChild event.

"As you know, I was unable to attend the awards last year as my grandmother passed away," he told the awards.

"As you also probably know, she would have been the first person to insist that I still come to be with you all instead of going to her, and that's precisely why I know exactly one year on that she is looking down on all of us tonight, happy we're together, continuing to spotlight such an incredible community."

Harry is expected to travel to Dusseldorf next for the start of the Invictus Games, though it is unclear if he will be joined by Meghan as she was removed from the list of speakers.