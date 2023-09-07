'The Queen is looking down on all of us': Prince Harry's poignant tribute on eve of anniversary of late monarch's death

Prince Harry said the Queen was 'watching over all of us'. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Prince Harry has said the Queen is "looking down on all of us" ahead the first anniversary of her death on Friday.

The Duke of Sussex is in London for the WellChild awards, an event arranged by the charity which he has been patron of for some 15 years. Meghan Markle is not with him on the trip.

His comments came ahead of the first anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II's death on September 8 last year.

Harry said: "As you know, I was unable to attend the awards last year as my grandmother passed away.

"As you also probably know, she would have been the first person to insist that I still come to be with you all instead of going to her, and that's precisely why I know exactly one year on that she is looking down on all of us tonight, happy we're together, continuing to spotlight such an incredible community."

Prince Harry, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip in 2014. Picture: Alamy

Harry is not expected to meet with the King or William during his brief stay in the UK, despite Friday's poignant anniversary.

While senior royals are expected to mark a year from the late Queen's passing at the Balmoral estate, Harry is due to fly to Dusseldorf to help open the Invictus Games.

His wife's role has been removed from the media schedule.

Harry has arrived in the UK a day ahead of the anniversary of the Queen's death for a charity event. Picture: Getty

Meghan Markle was set to take to the stage for the closing ceremony of the Invictus Games to host a segment about the competitors, according to the event's official guide.

But now a new separate listing on the website has removed all mentions of the Duchess of Sussex.

A new detailed schedule has instead appeared online, with a presenter called Hadnet Tesfai down as the duchess' replacement for the closing ceremony.

The original passage on the media schedule, which has since been deleted, said that Meghan would "take to the stage to host the intimate and moving glimpse into the extraordinary journeys of the Invictus Games competitors".

But it now seems this passage was uploaded in error, sources told the Daily Mail.