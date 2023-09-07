Breaking News

Five former Met Police officers plead guilty to sending racist WhatsApp messages about Meghan Markle

The former officers entered their guilty pleas at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Thursday afternoon. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Kieran Kelly

Five former Metropolitan Police officers have pleaded guilty at Westminster Magistrates' Court to sending grossly offensive racist messages on WhatsApp.

Some of the WhatsApp messages were about Meghan Markle.

The ex-Met Police officers entered their guilty pleas at Westminster Magristrates' Court on Thursday afternoon.

Peter Booth, 66, of Llandeilo, Carmarthenshire, pleaded guilty to four counts of sending by public communication grossly offensive racist messages. He retired from the Met in April 2001.

Robert Lewis, 62, of Camberley, Surrey, admitted eight counts of sending by public communication grossly offensive racist messages.

He retired from the Met in May 2015 and became a Home Office official before he was dismissed for gross misconduct last November, according to the government department.

Anthony Elsom, 67, of Bournemouth, Dorset, pleaded guilty to three counts of sending by public communication grossly offensive racist messages.

He retired from the Met in May 2012.

Alan Hall, 65, of Stowmarket, Suffolk, entered guilty pleas to three counts of sending by public communication grossly offensive racist messages. He retired from the Met in June 2015.

Trevor Lewton, 65, of Swansea, South Wales, pleaded guilty to one count of sending by public communication grossly offensive racist messages. He retired from the Met in August 2009.