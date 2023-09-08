Charles and Camilla greet well-wishers as they remember Queen Elizabeth II on the anniversary of her death

8 September 2023, 13:45 | Updated: 8 September 2023, 15:31

Charles and Camilla travelled to Crathie Kirk to commemorate the life and service of the former monarch
Charles and Camilla travelled to Crathie Kirk to commemorate the life and service of the former monarch. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

The King and Queen have marked the first anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II's death with a poignant moment of prayers and reflection in the church where she worshipped.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Charles and Camilla travelled to Crathie Kirk to commemorate the life and service of the former monarch who reigned for 70 years before dying peacefully at her Balmoral home on September 8 last year.

Afterwards the King and his wife went on a walkabout and smiled and shared jokes with Balmoral Estate staff, members of the royal household, Crathie Primary pupils and residents from the nearby town of Ballater, who treated the Queen as one of their own.

Charles and Camilla received bouquets and cards from well-wishers
Charles and Camilla received bouquets and cards from well-wishers. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Prince Harry spotted leaving Windsor Castle after paying respects to the Queen at St George's Chapel

Read More: King Charles makes poignant tribute to Queen Elizabeth on first anniversary of his mother's death

The past 12 months were described by a royal expert as a "momentous" period for the head of state who fulfilled his role in leading the nation as he grieved for his mother.

The royal couple were joined at the church, close to Balmoral Castle in Scotland, by the late Queen's niece and nephew, Lady Sarah Chatto and the Earl of Snowdon, who were close to their aunt, with Lady Sarah seeing the monarch often.

The earl was accompanied by his daughter Lady Margarita Armstrong-Jones, and Lady Sarah by her husband Daniel and children Samuel and Arthur.

he King and Queen today attended a special service in memory of The Queen
he King and Queen today attended a special service in memory of The Queen. Picture: Alamy

The Rev Kenneth Mackenzie, minister of Crathie Kirk, who officiated at the event, said: "It was a simple reflective time, a time where we were able to give thanks for the life of the late Queen and recognise the poignancy of this day for that family and this community, as well as the nation and Commonwealth.

"I think that those of us that did get to see the Queen in different situations, but particularly up here, felt it today, were reminded of the loss.

"But we were also glad, just as the family were able to gather here last year, some members of the family were able to be here.

"And wherever they might be, in their own homes or wherever, I'm glad that people will have the opportunity to reflect and gives some thanks for the life of the Queen."

The event was a deeply personal moment for the King, who became sovereign when his mother died at the age of 96 in her Platinum Jubilee year.

The poignant mood of the day lightened when Charles and Camilla left the church and stepped into brilliant autumn sunshine to meet well-wishers.

The King and Queen laughed and joked with schoolchildren who presented them each with a bouquet of flowers, and Charles quipped: "Have you got to go back to school now?"

Alistair Cassie, who has run his general hardware store in Ballater for more than 40 years, greeted the King informally and shared a few words with him.

He said afterwards: "It feels the honourable thing to do to be here because the King has been very, very good to Ballater over the years, right back from the time of the floods he's given a lot of help to people, very quietly too."

Mr Cassie joked: "I used to do some work at Balmoral and I used to meet the Queen quite a lot - if I saw a corgi coming I used to move away."

During the walkabout Charles told a group of young women from his household: "Thank you for coming - have a bit of a rest after all this."

The Prince and Princess of Wales, who will visit the Welsh cathedral of St Davids for a short private service on Friday, paid their own tribute to the late Queen on the anniversary of her death, saying: "We all miss you."

The message, written by William and Kate on Twitter, now known as X, said: "Today we remember the extraordinary life and legacy of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth. We all miss you. W & C."

It was accompanied by a family photograph of the late Queen surrounded by her great-grandchildren, including Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, and her two youngest grandchildren.

The Waleses were pictured on the Buckingham Palace balcony with the late Queen and Charles during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations, with another image of the Queen dressed in a vibrant blue coat and hat.

Meanwhile, the Duke of Sussex visited St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, to pay his respects.

The Chapel, where the late Queen's moving Committal Service was held, is home to Elizabeth II's final resting place - the King George VI Memorial Chapel.

An image of Harry leaving St George's on Friday morning circulated on social media.

Princess Eugenie remembered her grandmother, writing on Instagram: "Thinking of you today. Missing you so much."

She included a personal memory - an image of herself sat next to the late Queen in the sunshine on a wooden bench outside what appeared to be a cabin on the Balmoral estate.

The late Queen's senior dresser and confidante Angela Kelly also posted a moving message addressed to Elizabeth II, saying: "I will never forget you. I will always love you. I miss you my friend."

Ms Kelly, who worked for the Queen for more than 25 years and had an unparalleled bond with the monarch, was staying at Balmoral the week she died.

The King recorded a message and released a favourite photograph of his mother.

Charles, in words written and audio spoken at Balmoral Castle, said he recalled with "great affection her long life, devoted service and all she meant to so many of us".

He added: "I am deeply grateful, too, for the love and support that has been shown to my wife and myself during this year as we do our utmost to be of service to you all."

The formal colour photograph chosen by Charles was taken by Cecil Beaton and shows the Queen aged 42 in 1968.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Flooded road

Helicopters airlift residents to safety from deadly floods in central Greece

Germany Railway Disruption

‘Political motive’ suspected as rail infrastructure in Hamburg damaged by fires

Russian attack wreckage

Missile attack kills policeman and injures 52 others in Zelensky’s hometown

Khalife has fled jail and sparked a massive manhunt

First potential sighting of terror suspect Daniel Khalife as witness claims 'tall, dark' man jumped into getaway car

Annie Lennox

Eurythmics star Annie Lennox ‘has no plans to retire’

Prince Harry has been spotted at Windsor

Prince Harry spotted leaving Windsor Castle after paying respects to the Queen at St George's Chapel

Julie Crowe died after jumping off a bridge over Rathbeggan Lakes.

Teenager, 18, died jumping off bridge three months after being drugged and raped on holiday in Greece, inquest hears

Exclusive
HMP Wandsworth where Khalife escaped on Wednesday, is just 11 inmates short of reaching its operational maximum

Just 200 spaces exist at Category A prisons across England and Wales as hunt for terror suspect continues

Hannah Spearitt (r) is plotting revenge against her former S Club 7 bandmates

S Club star's revenge: Hannah Spearritt moves tell-all book release date to clash with band's comeback tour

One Chip Challenge

Teenager’s death probed as firm pulls ‘One Chip Challenge’ from shops

Stormtrooper costume

Hollywood model maker’s Star Wars, Star Trek and Batman memorabilia for sale

Network Rail has admitted health and safety failings over a rail crash that claimed three lives.

Network Rail fined £6.7m after admitting health and safety failings over Stonehaven train crash that killed three in 2020
Mark Dickey

Rescue operation to extract US researcher from Turkish cave can begin soon

Heatwave to end this weekend

Exact date September heatwave will end - and it's earlier than we thought as Met Office issues thunderstorm warning

The coffee chain has issued an urgent recall.

Costa coffee urgently recalls popular lunch items amid fears of ‘possible presence of small stones’

Exclusive
Khalife has fled jail and sparked a massive manhunt

Hospitals on alert for patients with 'severe burns' as Met chief tells LBC terror suspect's escape could be 'inside job'

Latest News

See more Latest News

The boy was electrocuted at Tiffany's hotel in Blackpool

Boy, 10, dies after being electrocuted in reception area of Blackpool hotel

Elon Musk has denied switching off Starlink satellite internet in Ukraine

Elon Musk denies sabotaging Ukrainian attack on Russian fleet ‘by turning off Starlink’

A worker pumps out floodwater

Two dead amid extreme rain and flash flooding in Hong Kong

A man mistaken for Khalife was detained at a train station.

Innocent man mistaken for terror suspect Daniel Khalife says ‘mistakes happen’ after being ‘questioned for 20 minutes’
Reza Baluchi's 'run to London' was intercepted by the Coast Guard.

Florida man who tried to ‘run to London’ across the Atlantic in human-sized hamster wheel ‘banned from sea’
Rishi Sunak says he is 'India's son-in-law' as he arrives for G20 summit

Rishi Sunak says he's 'India's son-in-law' as he touches down for G20 summit amid wrangle over trade deal
Lebanon Palestinian Camp Clashes

Clashes resume between factions in Lebanon’s largest Palestinian refugee camp

A fireball in the sky

Proximity of Russian attacks on Ukraine’s Danube ports stirs fear in Romania

Shoplifting crisis is a ‘policing capacity challenge’ says Met Commissioner

Shoplifting crisis is a 'policing capacity challenge', says Met Commissioner

Khalife has fled jail and sparked a massive manhunt

Was it an 'inside job'? Terror suspect's jailbreak was 'pre-planned,' Met chief Sir Mark Rowley tells LBC

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles has made a poignant tribute to the Queen

King Charles makes poignant tribute to Queen Elizabeth on first anniversary of his mother's death
Prince Harry said the Queen was 'watching over all of us'

'The Queen is looking down on all of us': Prince Harry's poignant tribute on eve of anniversary of late monarch's death
Harry has arrived in the UK

Prince Harry arrives in London a day before anniversary of Queen's death without Meghan Markle

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien

'Musk had a chance to shorten the war', says James O'Brien as Twitter boss denies sabotaging Ukrainian counter-attack
The education secretary discusses educational reforms with Tom Swarbrick

Shadow education secretary says 'Building Schools for the Future Programme' would have prevented Raac crisis
Shelagh and Wes Streeting

'There's nothing more important': Wes Streeting sends brazen message to Rishi Sunak ahead of further NHS strikes
James O'Brien

'It's mad we're so sheep-like': James O'Brien highlights the 'political pertinence' of prisons after terror suspect escape
A Leicester primary school headteacher tells Nick Ferrari that schools did "get on with it" during the RAAC crisis.

'We got on with it': Headteacher criticises 'insults' exchanged during PMQ's surrounding RAAC crisis
Shelagh Fogarty and this caller discuss what they think are the weaknesses of the Conservatives.

To 'get on' in this country, you must be a 'healthy recluse', says Conservative-critical caller
Nick Ferrari and Birmingham City lecturer discuss the council's bankruptcy.

Birmingham City Council's bankruptcy is 'manna from heaven' for PM but all councils are 'squeezed', says lecturer
James O'Brien rebukes 'disgusting' news article on sickness benefits claimants

James O'Brien rebukes 'disgusting' article on sickness benefits claimants

Shelagh and caller Mary

'It's broken beyond repair': This caller fears for poverty stricken people as report reveals collapse of social contract
James O'Brien and caller Eddie criticise Tory Party tactics.

'Accruing credits to get to the next level': James O'Brien compares today's politics to a 'video game'

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit