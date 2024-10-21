Parents 'shocked' after children's soft play uses realistic 'body bag' decorations

The centre was forced to take down the decorations. Picture: Sky News

By Henry Moore

A children’s soft play has been forced to remove realistic body bag Halloween decorations after “shocked” parents raised concerns.

Rugrats and Halfpints, Cirencester, Gloucestershire took down the decorations after parents complained, with one mum saying she did a “double take” upon seeing the morbid sight.

Images show decorations resembling hanging bodies, wrapped in black plastic bags and surrounded by signs reading "Caution" and "Danger".

One parent told Sky News: "I went inside with my daughter.

"The body bags were at the back which can't be seen from the cafe area, only by kids inside.

One mum said she did a "double take" when she saw the morbid decoration. Picture: Sky News

"When I saw them I did a double take - surely that can't be what I think it is? I just didn't want to have to explain to my kid what they were.

"I spoke to some other parents after who were as shocked as I was that it was deemed appropriate. It's a great soft play, but that did shock me a bit!”

Despite these shocking decorations, Rugrats and Halfpints promises parents it is "committed to providing a safe, clean and stimulating environment, with the emphasis on fun."

The decorations were erected for Halloween. Picture: Sky News

A spokesperson from the centre told Sky: "This is the first time someone has brought it to our attention so of course due to this we will take them down immediately.

"It wasn't to cause distress and we apologise this is how they have felt."

Charging parents between £5.75 and £11.75, the soft play centre says it offers“a variety of different play areas and entertainment for your kids to get stuck in while you can enjoy our on-site cafe”.