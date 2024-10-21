M25 section between Surrey and Kent closed through rush hour after huge lorry fire

Footage catches moment Tesco lorry goes up in flames

By Kit Heren

A section of the M25 between Surrey and Kent has closed after a lorry caught on fire following a crash.

The London orbital motorway is closed clockwise between Junction 5 at Sevenoaks and Junction 6 at Godstone.

The anti-clockwise carriageway has reopened, although lanes three and four of the anti-clockwise carriageway within Junction 6 remain closed.

The stretch of road between Junction 5 and Junction 6 had earlier been closed in both directions at about 10pm on Sunday night after the lorry fire.

The road is likely to remain closed clockwise until at least midday on Monday, authorities said, to give time for road resurfacing and specialist recovery.

M25 a HGV fire after colliding with the reservation, clockwise between J5 (Sevenoaks) and J6, just before the A22 junction in Surrey area. #fire #M25 #surrey @SurreyFRS pic.twitter.com/Iwzyw7gvym — Paul. 🐋 🐙🦈 🐢 Kuji, Luna, Astro, ROAR (@cryptoluna111) October 20, 2024

This is likely to cause problems for commuters. Officials have given diversion advice here.

The M26 westbound between Junction 2A at Wrotham Heath and M25/A21 is also closed.

Details of the incident itself are unclear but video from the scene shows a lorry on fire on the motorway. Social media users claimed the lorry had hit the central reservation although this has not been confirmed.

It is unclear what happened to the driver of the lorry, or if anyone was seriously injured in the incident.

M25 update: The moment the HGV apparently collided with the central reservation on the M25, J5 to J6, and exploded in a fireball, captured by dash cam. An ambulance travelling behind switched on its blue lights and the crew stopped at the scene to assist. Video: Harry Beeson. pic.twitter.com/yNKjpmQMM6 — Kent 999s (@Kent_999s) October 20, 2024

Police said on Monday morning: "The M25 remains affected in both directions between J5 and J6.

"The anti-clockwise carriageway has re-opened, but lane 3 and 4 (of 4) remain closed within J6.

"The clockwise carriageway remains closed, and is likely to until at least midday today."

National Highways said: "Emergency services including Surrey Police and Surrey Fire & Rescue attended the scene.

"National Highways Traffic Officers remain in attendance assisting with traffic management. All traffic caught within the closure has now been released."